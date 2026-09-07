Cruz Beckham’s family post appears to echo what Brooklyn Beckham accused his family of

Highlights

Cruz Beckham shared a warm family picture just hours after Brooklyn Beckham’s loved-up appearance with Nicola Peltz in Venice.

The post comes months after Brooklyn accused his family of treating social media and family photo opportunities as a measure of love.

Cruz’s decision to spotlight the Beckham family has added another layer to the increasingly public rift.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz looked completely smitten during their Venice appearances, with Brooklyn supporting his wife as she received the Rising Star Award at the Kinéo Awards.

Just hours later, Cruz Beckham appeared to answer that public display with one of his own.

The 21-year-old shared a photograph featuring the Beckham family, including David and Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel and Romeo’s partner Kim Turnbull. He captioned the image simply with a red heart.

On the surface, it was a straightforward family post. But given Brooklyn’s accusations earlier this year, the timing makes it far more loaded.

The Instagram post echoes Brooklyn’s biggest accusation

In his lengthy January statement, Brooklyn claimed that his family had continued to take their disagreements to the press and accused them of placing public promotion and endorsements above family.

He also made a particularly pointed allegation about how affection within the family was displayed, claiming that family “love” was determined by social media activity and how quickly relatives would appear for a family photo opportunity.

That makes Cruz’s latest post difficult to view in isolation.

Rather than responding directly to Brooklyn, Cruz has highlighted the family unit itself, presenting a picture of togetherness at a moment when Brooklyn is publicly aligned with Nicola.

The Beckham family has become its own statement

The contrast is striking.

Brooklyn and Nicola have increasingly presented themselves as a united couple, with their Venice appearances putting their relationship firmly in the spotlight. Meanwhile, Cruz’s post reinforces the image of the Beckham family remaining close without Brooklyn.

That distinction matters because the feud is no longer playing out only through accusations and statements. Social media posts, family photographs and even tattoos have become part of the wider narrative.

Brooklyn has previously appeared to erase some of his Beckham-related tattoos, including his “mamma’s boy” design and a tribute to David.

The family, meanwhile, continues to publicly celebrate the relationships that remain intact.

A feud increasingly fought through images

Brooklyn’s original statement was an attempt to explain why he had stepped away from his family. Since then, the conflict has increasingly been communicated through what each side chooses to show publicly.

Cruz’s latest photograph does not mention Brooklyn or Nicola. But coming so soon after the couple’s high-profile Venice appearance, it inevitably lands against the backdrop of the family rift.

And that may be what makes the post more significant than a simple Instagram family photo.