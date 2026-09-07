Emmy Awards 2026: 'Spider-Noir' won 5 Emmys after being cancelled, but Nicolas Cage shocked fans

Highlights

Spider-Noir won five Emmys just days after Prime Video and MGM+ cancelled the series after one season.

The Nicolas Cage-led series entered the Creative Arts Emmys with 11 nominations.

Cage has now addressed the decision to end the series after its first season.

The show picked up awards across stunt coordination, title design, cinematography, sound editing and special visual effects.





The timing could hardly have been more striking. Prime Video and MGM+ cancelled Spider-Noir after one season, only for Nicolas Cage's series to collect five Emmys days later.

The series had entered the awards season with 11 Emmy nominations, the most of any Prime Video series this year. Despite its cancellation, it emerged as one of the major winners at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The five Emmys Spider-Noir won

The series was recognised in several technical and creative categories.

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Outstanding Title Design

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a One-Hour Fiction or Nonfiction Programme

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The wins came just days after the cancellation, giving the series an unusual final chapter during its awards run.

The Spider-Noir visual effects team, winners of Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode Getty Images

Nicolas Cage finally responds to the cancellation

Cage played Ben Reilly, an ageing private investigator and masked hero in 1930s New York, in what marked his first regular television series.

Following the cancellation, the actor offered his response to the decision, giving a very different perspective on the show's sudden ending.

Rather than focusing on what Spider-Noir could have done with another season, Cage addressed what the single season had already achieved for him creatively.

Freddy Bouciegues and Hugh Aodh O’Brien, winners of the Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming award for "Spider-Noir" Getty Images

A one-season ending that now has five Emmys behind it

The cancellation means Spider-Noir will not return for a second season, despite its strong awards showing and 11 nominations.

But the five Emmy wins have given the series an unexpected final note. What began as the end of a cancelled show has instead become an awards-season story, with Cage's response adding another layer to the way its first and only season will be remembered.