Rob Reiner won an Emmy after his death, but there’s a haunting detail behind the win

Highlights

Rob Reiner won a posthumous Emmy for his role in The Bear, nine months after his death.

He won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy for playing Albert Schnurr.

His win received a standing ovation at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The victory broke a 48-year record previously held by his father, Carl Reiner.

Rob Reiner has been honoured with a posthumous Emmy for his performance in The Bear,, nine months after his death.

Reiner won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy for playing Albert Schnurr, a business mentor who appeared in the series. His victory was met with a long standing ovation, with fellow The Bear guest star Jamie Lee Curtis among those paying tribute.

The moment carried particular weight because Reiner was killed alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in December 2025. Their son Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to charges over their deaths.

The role that earned Rob Reiner his posthumous Emmy

Reiner's Emmy recognition came for his portrayal of Albert Schnurr in The Bear.

The role marked one of his final television performances and earned him the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy.

He was competing against:

Michael J Fox for Shrinking

Brett Goldstein for Shrinking

Hamish Linklater for Widow’s Bay

Christopher McDonald for Hacks

Connor Storrie for Saturday Night Live

Reiner ultimately took the award, making the performance his latest Emmy-winning role.

His Emmy win broke a record held by his father

The most remarkable detail behind Reiner's win is its place in Emmy history.

His latest victory came 48 years after his previous acting Emmy, which he won for All in the Family in 1978. That became the longest gap between acting Emmy wins in history.

Before Rob, the record belonged to his father Carl Reiner, who won in the same category in 1995 for Mad About You, 37 years after his first win for Caesar’s Hour.

Rob has now surpassed his father's record with a 48-year gap.

A posthumous Emmy and an emotional standing ovation

Reiner's victory also marked the first posthumous Emmy for an acting performance since Raul Julia's win in 1995.

At the Peacock Theater, the announcement prompted a standing ovation, turning what could have been another awards-season moment into a tribute to Reiner and his final work on screen.