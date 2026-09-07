'The Inbetweeners 3' is happening, and all four original stars are back, eighteen years after the show first aired

Highlights:

Netflix has confirmed The Inbetweeners 3 has begun production in the UK, with Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas all returning as Will, Jay, Neil and Simon.

Original creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris are back to write and direct, the same pairing behind the second film in 2014.

The original sitcom aired on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010, meaning the four leads are returning to these characters nearly two decades after they first played them as teenagers.

Eighteen years is a long time to keep a promise nobody actually made. The Inbetweeners ended its Channel 4 run in 2010, and the two films that followed felt, at the time, like a proper full stop. Yet as of today, cameras are rolling in the UK on The Inbetweeners 3, and Netflix has confirmed the one thing that actually makes this news rather than just nostalgia bait: every single original lead is back.

Who's actually confirmed for this?

All four of them, which is the detail worth sitting with. Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas are reprising Will McKenzie, Jay Cartwright, Neil Sutherland and Simon Cooper, the same foursome whose disastrous school years and even more disastrous holiday romances built the show's entire identity. Getting one or two original cast members back for a legacy sequel is common enough. Getting all four, particularly this far removed from the original run, is rarer than the announcement makes it sound.

Behind the camera, it's the same story. Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, who created the show and wrote every episode of it, are returning to write and direct, having previously directed the second film together in 2014. Claire Jones produces alongside Banijay's Patrick Holland and Fudge Park's Mark Lesbirel, with a long list of executive producers rounding out a production that clearly isn't treating this as a quick cash-in.





Ooh, Netflix friends.



THE INBETWEENERS 3. Now filming. pic.twitter.com/WQULHCCQXJ

— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 7, 2026





What have the creators actually said about it?

Not much, but what they did say leaned straight into the show's own voice rather than a polished studio statement. Beesley and Morris said it had been "super-fun hanging out with our friends again," adding they'd be working hard to make sure there were no problemos finishing the film. Anyone who watched the original series will recognise that word instantly, it's a direct callback to one of the show's own running jokes, not an accident.

The Inbetweeners 3, confirmed so far Production began Today, in the UK Returning cast Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas Writers/directors Damon Beesley and Iain Morris Original show aired Channel 4, 2008-2010 Previous films 2011 (UK's biggest comedy opening weekend at the time), 2014 (also broke records) Distributor Netflix

Why does this land differently nearly two decades on?

Because the maths has genuinely changed. Will, Jay, Neil and Simon were teenagers when the show began. The actors playing them are now well into their careers as grown men, which turns a franchise that used to be about the horror of being seventeen into something that can't help but be about what actually happened to that generation once they weren't. Whatever the plot turns out to be, the casting alone guarantees the film can't just repeat the joke that made the original work.

Where does this fit in Netflix's wider push right now?

Alongside a run of other UK and international titles the streamer has been building out this year. Netflix recently confirmed a live-action Scooby-Doo origin story taking the franchise into darker territory than its animated roots, and its military drama Operation Safed Sagar climbed to number two on Netflix's own global chart earlier this year. The Inbetweeners 3 slots into that same pattern: proven titles with built-in audiences, rather than bets on something entirely new.

No release date has been set, and given filming has only just started, a 2027 release looks the earliest realistic outcome. For now, what's confirmed is enough on its own: the four actors who made these characters, the two writers who created them, and a production that's actually happening rather than being teased.