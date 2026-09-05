Nicolas Cage’s 'Spider-Noir' had everything going for it, so what went wrong at Prime Video?
The Nicolas Cage-led series received 11 Emmy nominations
X/ PrimeVideo
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.
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