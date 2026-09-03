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Zombies actress Carla Jeffery dies at 33, her twin brother also a Disney Channel star

The actress played Bree in the Zombies franchise for two decades. Her twin, Carlon Jeffery, became a Disney star too, on a different show, around the same time

Zombies actress Carla Jeffery dies at 33, her twin brother also a Disney Channel star

Carla Jeffery arrives at the world premiere of Disney's "Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires"at El Capitan Theatre on July 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 03, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Carla Jeffery, best known for playing Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise, has died at 33. Her management confirmed the news on 2 September, without disclosing a cause of death.
  • Her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, is also a Disney Channel actor, known for playing Cameron Parks on A.N.T. Farm.
  • Co-stars including Milo Manheim and Chandler Kinney have shared emotional tributes since the news broke.

Somewhere in Houston, in 1993, two children were born who'd both end up on Disney Channel. Carla Jeffery signed with her management agency at 12. Her twin brother Carlon signed too, and went on to play Cameron Parks on A.N.T. Farm while Carla built her own run of roles that eventually led to Bree in the Zombies franchise. That's not the detail most of this week's headlines are leading with. It's the one that's hardest to look away from.

What actually happened?

Carla Jeffery died on 1 September, her management agency, Alexanders Talent Management, confirmed the following day. She was 33. Her manager, Carla Alexander, said the agency had represented her since she was 12, watching her, in her words, grow into "a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman." No cause of death has been made public, and her family has asked for privacy while they grieve.

She was known to a generation of Disney Channel viewers as Bree in the Zombies films, but her career ran wider than one franchise: iCarly, Shake It Up, Good Luck Charlie, Scream Queens, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and a recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her first screen credit came in 2006, in the comedy Phat Girlz, when she was still a teenager.

Who is Carlon Jeffery, and why does it matter that he's her twin?

He's her brother, born the same day, who followed a strikingly similar path through the same industry. Carlon became known to Disney Channel audiences as Cameron Parks on A.N.T. Farm, a role that ran for three seasons starting in 2011, right around the years Carla was building her own credits on other Disney and Nickelodeon shows. Two children from the same family, the same childhood, both ending up in front of the same cameras for the same network, around the same time. It's not a detail either of them chose for a headline. It's just what happened to be true about their lives.

What's confirmed
Died1 September, aged 33
Best known forBree, in Disney's Zombies franchise
Signed with managementAged 12
Twin brotherCarlon Jeffery, Disney's A.N.T. Farm
Cause of deathNot disclosed

What have her co-stars said?

Milo Manheim, who played Zed opposite her across three Zombies films, wrote simply that she was "the sweetest person I have ever met." Chandler Kinney, who starred alongside her in Zombies 2 and 3, remembered her as someone who carried "the brightest shining light in any room she walked into," adding that the news still didn't feel real. Malachi Barton, who joined the franchise later, posted a photo of the two of them together with three words: rest easy, Carla.
None of the tributes read like statements written for the cameras. They read like people who are still catching up to what's happened.

What happens now?

Nothing about a loss like this resolves quickly, and nothing here is asking it to. What's clear is that Carla Jeffery spent more than two decades building a body of work that made a real generation of viewers feel something, on screen, from a teenager who started out playing a smaller role in a comedy film to a young woman whose Zombies castmates are still, days later, struggling to find the right words. Somewhere alongside all of it, her twin brother was building a career of his own, on a different show, in the same industry, and is now the one left to carry a loss the rest of us can only read about.
carlon jeffery
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