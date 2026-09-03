Zombies actress Carla Jeffery dies at 33, her twin brother also a Disney Channel star

Highlights:

Carla Jeffery, best known for playing Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise, has died at 33. Her management confirmed the news on 2 September, without disclosing a cause of death.

Her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, is also a Disney Channel actor, known for playing Cameron Parks on A.N.T. Farm.

Co-stars including Milo Manheim and Chandler Kinney have shared emotional tributes since the news broke.

Somewhere in Houston, in 1993, two children were born who'd both end up on Disney Channel. Carla Jeffery signed with her management agency at 12. Her twin brother Carlon signed too, and went on to play Cameron Parks on A.N.T. Farm while Carla built her own run of roles that eventually led to Bree in the Zombies franchise. That's not the detail most of this week's headlines are leading with. It's the one that's hardest to look away from.

What actually happened?

Carla Jeffery died on 1 September, her management agency, Alexanders Talent Management, confirmed the following day. She was 33. Her manager, Carla Alexander, said the agency had represented her since she was 12, watching her, in her words, grow into "a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman." No cause of death has been made public, and her family has asked for privacy while they grieve.

She was known to a generation of Disney Channel viewers as Bree in the Zombies films, but her career ran wider than one franchise: iCarly, Shake It Up, Good Luck Charlie, Scream Queens, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and a recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her first screen credit came in 2006, in the comedy Phat Girlz, when she was still a teenager.

Who is Carlon Jeffery, and why does it matter that he's her twin?

He's her brother, born the same day, who followed a strikingly similar path through the same industry. Carlon became known to Disney Channel audiences as Cameron Parks on A.N.T. Farm, a role that ran for three seasons starting in 2011, right around the years Carla was building her own credits on other Disney and Nickelodeon shows. Two children from the same family, the same childhood, both ending up in front of the same cameras for the same network, around the same time. It's not a detail either of them chose for a headline. It's just what happened to be true about their lives.

What's confirmed Died 1 September, aged 33 Best known for Bree, in Disney's Zombies franchise Signed with management Aged 12 Twin brother Carlon Jeffery, Disney's A.N.T. Farm Cause of death Not disclosed

What have her co-stars said?

Milo Manheim, who played Zed opposite her across three Zombies films, wrote simply that she was "the sweetest person I have ever met." Chandler Kinney, who starred alongside her in Zombies 2 and 3, remembered her as someone who carried "the brightest shining light in any room she walked into," adding that the news still didn't feel real. Malachi Barton, who joined the franchise later, posted a photo of the two of them together with three words: rest easy, Carla.

None of the tributes read like statements written for the cameras. They read like people who are still catching up to what's happened.

What happens now?

Nothing about a loss like this resolves quickly, and nothing here is asking it to. What's clear is that Carla Jeffery spent more than two decades building a body of work that made a real generation of viewers feel something, on screen, from a teenager who started out playing a smaller role in a comedy film to a young woman whose Zombies castmates are still, days later, struggling to find the right words. Somewhere alongside all of it, her twin brother was building a career of his own, on a different show, in the same industry, and is now the one left to carry a loss the rest of us can only read about.