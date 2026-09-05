Mohanlal and Arjun Rampal to share screen in 'Operation Ganga' about India’s dramatic Ukraine mission

Highlights

Mohanlal has announced Operation Ganga, his next film with Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan

Arjun Rampal joins Mohanlal alongside Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain

The first-look poster hints at a military-driven story involving national duty

The makers have kept the characters and plot details under wraps

Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev is set to score the film

Mohanlal has announced his next project, Operation Ganga, bringing together an intriguing cast led by the Malayalam superstar and featuring Arjun Rampal in a key role. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, the film marks their first collaboration and already has fans wondering what kind of high-stakes story is being prepared.

The casting of Rampal, in particular, adds another layer of intrigue. While the makers have confirmed the ensemble, they have revealed little about the characters. So, when Mohanlal and Rampal eventually share the screen, will they be working towards the same mission or could their characters find themselves on opposite sides?

Arjun Rampal’s role is still under wraps

Rampal joins Operation Ganga alongside Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain. However, character details have not yet been disclosed, making his role one of the film's biggest unanswered questions.

The first-look poster offers a few clues without giving away the story. It features a giant female statue holding a sword and shield above a city, with thick clouds surrounding the structure and a fighter jet flying alongside it.

The imagery points towards military action, national duty and potentially enormous stakes, but it does not reveal where each character fits into the story.

Is Operation Ganga inspired by a real-life mission?

The title immediately recalls India's evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war, when the government launched Operation Ganga to bring stranded Indian citizens back home.

While the makers have not revealed the complete plot, the title and first-look imagery suggest that the film will explore a mission involving national interests and high-pressure circumstances. Exactly how closely the story will draw from real events remains to be seen.

That uncertainty could also make the Mohanlal-Rampal pairing particularly interesting. With neither actor's character fully explained, audiences will have to wait to discover whether they are allies, rivals or simply two players caught up in the same dangerous operation.

Vishnu Mohan reunites with a much bigger canvas

Operation Ganga is Vishnu Mohan's second feature as a director after Meppadiyan, his 2022 Malayalam film starring Unni Mukundan. The filmmaker won the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for the movie.

His follow-up brings a considerably larger ensemble and a more action-oriented setting, with Mohanlal leading the project.

Adding further anticipation is Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev, who has been announced as the film's music composer. His involvement has already sparked excitement among fans following his work on the Ranveer Singh-led film.

For now, the biggest details surrounding Operation Ganga remain a mystery. But with Mohanlal and Arjun Rampal at the centre of the cast, the question of where their characters stand could become one of the film's most intriguing reveals.