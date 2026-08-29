Nagarjuna’s 'King 100' and Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' set for Christmas box office clash

Highlights

Nagarjuna’s 100th film King 100 is heading for a Christmas release opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s King

The two “Kings” will compete for audiences during one of the year’s biggest moviegoing periods

Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Jumanji: Open World will add even more competition

Christmas just became a whole lot more crowded at the box office.

Nagarjuna is bringing his 100th film to theaters during the holiday season, but instead of having the spotlight to himself, the veteran star is walking straight into a showdown with Shah Rukh Khan.

Nagarjuna’s King 100 is set to arrive around the same time as SRK’s King, creating a particularly striking clash between two films carrying the same title and two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. What could have been a celebratory release for Nagarjuna has suddenly become one of the most closely watched box-office battles of the year.

Two kings, one Christmas

The title clash alone is enough to make this release window unusual. Shah Rukh Khan’s King is already one of the most anticipated Hindi films, while Nagarjuna’s project carries the added weight of marking his 100th movie.

That puts both films in a race for the same holiday audience, with their respective star power likely to become a major factor in how the Christmas box office plays out.

Nagarjuna’s film, directed by Ra Karthik, also has Tabu in a pivotal role. The project marks the pair’s reunion nearly three decades after they first worked together in Ninne Pelladatha.

And then Hollywood arrives

The Indian clash would be big enough on its own. But the Christmas release calendar is even more brutal.

King 100 is also set to compete for screens and audiences with Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Jumanji: Open World.

That means audiences will have an unusually wide selection of major releases to choose from, potentially turning the holiday period into a fight for premium screens, opening-weekend numbers and repeat viewings.

For Nagarjuna, the stakes are even higher. His 100th film is supposed to be a career milestone, but its success will now be measured against a packed field that includes another King and three major Hollywood franchises.

Nagarjuna’s biggest gamble yet?

The first glimpse of King 100 presents Nagarjuna in a stylish avatar, with the actor reflecting on how society's perception of a person can change with wealth and status.

The makers have promised a film built around his charisma, while the milestone itself gives the project an added sense of occasion. But releasing it against Shah Rukh Khan’s King could make this one of the most unpredictable Christmas box-office battles yet.

Two Kings. Three Hollywood blockbusters. One holiday weekend. The real question is whether Christmas will be big enough for all of them.