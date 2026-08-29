Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

'Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War' climbs to No. 2 on Netflix global chart

The six-episode military drama, which explores the Indian Air Force’s role in the 1999 Kargil War, has featured in Netflix’s global top 10 for two consecutive weeks and reached No. 1 in 10 countries.

'Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War' climbs to No. 2 on Netflix global chart

A poster of Operation Safed Sagar

Netflix
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 29, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

NETFLIX last Wednesday (19) said its latest series, military drama, Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, has climbed to No. 2 on the streaming platform’s global top 10 non-English TV List.

The six-episode series, which made its debut on the platform on August 7, featured in the global top 10 for two consecutive weeks, ranking among the top 10 in 40 countries and reaching the No. 1 spot in 10 countries, according to the streamer.

Netflix also unveiled The Last Salute, a documentary chronicling the MiG-21’s 62-year-long legacy with the Indian Air Force, including its deployment during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Operation Safed Sagar depicts the tale of the then Golden Arrows squadron of the Indian Air Force, with aerial action sequences. At the heart of the military-drama is the MiG-21, the fighter aircraft flown by that squadron; the series marks the last time the iconic aircraft was filmed in action before its retirement from service.

The Last Salute is billed as a “love letter” to the MiGs, honouring the iconic aircraft as it bids adieu to the Indian Air Force.

Directed by the show’s cocreator Kushal Srivastava and produced by Matchbox Shots, the documentary was scheduled to be premiered on Netflix on Wednesday (26). It will feature chief of air staff, air chief marshal AP Singh, alongside pilots who flew the MiG-21 across decades of service, and features personal memories, untold stories and never-before-seen moments that celebrate the aircraft’s enduring legacy.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, said the show has demonstrated how a distinctly Indian story could resonate with audiences globally.

indian air forcenetflixkargil war
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Dane-Buckley-darling
Entertainment

Dane Buckley embraces Irish Indian roots in debut Edinburgh Fringe show

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good
Entertainment

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good

More For You

“I went through hell”: Orry on the fallout that ended his friendship with Sara Ali Khan

He recalled being told that he would come out of the situation stronger

Instagram/ orry1

“I went through hell”: Orry on the fallout that ended his friendship with Sara Ali Khan

Highlights

  • Orry opens up about the experience he says left him “traumatised” in 2021.
  • He says the ordeal changed how he deals with hate and criticism today.
  • The fallout also ended his friendship with actress Sara Ali Khan.
  • Orry explains why he now feels the painful experience made him stronger.

Orry has opened up about a deeply difficult period in his life, claiming an experience involving actress Amrita Singh left him feeling as though he had been through “hell”.

The social media personality, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, discussed the incident during a conversation with Pinkvilla, describing 2021 as one of the darkest periods he had experienced.

Keep ReadingShow less