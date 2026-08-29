'Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War' climbs to No. 2 on Netflix global chart

NETFLIX last Wednesday (19) said its latest series, military drama, Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, has climbed to No. 2 on the streaming platform’s global top 10 non-English TV List.

The six-episode series, which made its debut on the platform on August 7, featured in the global top 10 for two consecutive weeks, ranking among the top 10 in 40 countries and reaching the No. 1 spot in 10 countries, according to the streamer.

Netflix also unveiled The Last Salute, a documentary chronicling the MiG-21’s 62-year-long legacy with the Indian Air Force, including its deployment during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Operation Safed Sagar depicts the tale of the then Golden Arrows squadron of the Indian Air Force, with aerial action sequences. At the heart of the military-drama is the MiG-21, the fighter aircraft flown by that squadron; the series marks the last time the iconic aircraft was filmed in action before its retirement from service.

The Last Salute is billed as a “love letter” to the MiGs, honouring the iconic aircraft as it bids adieu to the Indian Air Force.

Directed by the show’s cocreator Kushal Srivastava and produced by Matchbox Shots, the documentary was scheduled to be premiered on Netflix on Wednesday (26). It will feature chief of air staff, air chief marshal AP Singh, alongside pilots who flew the MiG-21 across decades of service, and features personal memories, untold stories and never-before-seen moments that celebrate the aircraft’s enduring legacy.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, said the show has demonstrated how a distinctly Indian story could resonate with audiences globally.