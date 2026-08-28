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“I trust your wisdom”: Hrithik Roshan's emotional reaction to son Hrehaan's vulnerable debut

Hrehaan Roshan has stepped into the music world with his first single This Heavenly Place

“I trust your wisdom”: Hrithik Roshan's emotional reaction to son Hrehaan's vulnerable debut

The young artist takes on the roles of singer, songwriter and guitarist

X/ filmfare
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Hrehaan Roshan makes his music debut with This Heavenly Place.
  • Hrithik Roshan shares a heartfelt message for his son.
  • The young artist takes on the roles of singer, songwriter and guitarist.
  • Hrehaan's famous family rallies around his first musical milestone.

Hrehaan Roshan has just shared a deeply personal side of himself with the world, and his father Hrithik Roshan could not have been more proud.

The son of the Bollywood star and designer Sussanne Khan has made his debut as an independent musician with This Heavenly Place. Rather than arriving with an elaborate production, Hrehaan has kept the first release intimate, with a stripped-back black-and-white acoustic video that places the focus on his voice and guitar.

His first major milestone also prompted an emotional response from his father, who made it clear that he has complete faith in the person Hrehaan is becoming.

“I trust it so much”

Hrithik shared a glimpse of Hrehaan's debut on social media alongside a message that was less about the music industry and more about his son's character.

“You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless,” the actor wrote.

The message offers a glimpse into the relationship between the father and son. Rather than focusing on whether Hrehaan will succeed in the music business, Hrithik's words centre on his trust in Hrehaan himself.

That makes the moment particularly emotional. For a young artist stepping into an industry where his family name already carries enormous weight, having his father publicly express faith in his instincts is a significant show of support.

Hrehaan chooses his own musical path

Hrehaan's debut also marks a different direction from the career that made his father one of India's biggest movie stars.

He has taken on several creative roles himself, serving as a singer-songwriter as well as a guitarist on This Heavenly Place. The track has been produced by Sudan, with Ankur Tiwari serving as A&R.

The accompanying video follows a deliberately understated aesthetic. Its black-and-white acoustic setting keeps the production simple, allowing Hrehaan's voice and musicianship to remain at the centre.

For someone making a first impression, it is a notably personal way to enter the spotlight.

The Roshan family celebrates

Hrithik was not the only member of the family celebrating Hrehaan's milestone.

Sussanne Khan shared her pride in her son, while Saba Azad also congratulated him. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Hrehaan's cousin Pashmina Roshan joined the messages of support.

The encouragement comes from a family with deep roots in music. Hrehaan's great-grandfather Roshan was a celebrated Hindi film composer, while his grand-uncle Rajesh Roshan has composed music for numerous Bollywood films, including Hrithik's debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

musicnepotismbollywoodhrithik roshan
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