Orry summoned by Mumbai cops in £21.7 million drugs probe

Orry has been summoned for questioning after he partied at Travis Scott’s Mumbai concert.

Orry

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 20, 2025
Highlights:

  • Orry seen at Travis Scott’s Mumbai show hours before police summons
  • ANC wants to question him in the £21.7 million (₹252 crore) MD drugs case
  • His name came up during interrogation of a suspected trafficker
  • He’s asked for a new date, saying he wasn’t in the city
  • Videos of him dancing at the concert kept circulating online

Social media figure Orry has been summoned for questioning in the ongoing probe linked to a £21.7 million (₹252 crore) drugs case, even as videos of him partying at Travis Scott’s Mumbai show kept doing the rounds. The summons came a day after clips surfaced of him singing along at the high-energy gig, tying oddly with the fact that he has been called in for questioning following statements by a detained suspect.

Why Orry has been summoned for questioning

Police say his name came up in statements from Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, an alleged drug trafficker they recently brought back from Dubai. Shaikh told them he had thrown some big parties in Mumbai and Dubai, and a bunch of famous people including celebrities showed up.

Police sources said the ANC wants to speak to Orry to verify his presence at these gatherings and his links, if any, to others named by Shaikh. One officer said they will decide whether to call in more public figures only after speaking to him. The wider case centres on the alleged supply of mephedrone (often referred to as MD) and how the network operated between India and the Gulf.

Orry parties at Travis Scott before the summons

That is where the timing got attention. On 19 November, Travis Scott’s Mumbai concert packed out Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Orry was in the crowd singing along. In one clip he asked a friend to shine a light on his face while he filmed himself.

The following day, the ANC issued the summons, asking him to appear at their Ghatkopar office. He did not show. Instead, he requested a date after 25 November, saying he was not in the city.


How the names of Bollywood figures came into the probe

The accused named a bunch of people—Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, the filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique. But nobody is facing charges right now. Investigators say they are still checking out the claims since these parties usually brought together a pretty mixed crowd.

The ANC believes parts of the trafficking ring used encrypted apps such as Signal, Trima, and even Instagram and FaceTime to stay in touch. Officers are still mapping who spoke to whom and when.

The next step now hinges on Orry’s appearance. Police want to pin down his movements and understand his ties with those named. No word yet on whether more summonses will go out this week.

