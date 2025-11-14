Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Orry named in Mumbai drug probe linked to Dawood Ibrahim

Highlights

Long list of names lands with investigators, some expected to be called in

Remand notes point to drug parties in India and abroad

Dawood-linked suspect says he handled supply lines

ANC now checking if other traffickers hosted similar gatherings

The drug parties linked to Dawood Ibrahim have taken Mumbai Police into the middle of Bollywood again. But not through rumour, through straight remand notes, seized phones, and two key suspects who have been talking since their arrest.

Dawood Ibrahim drug parties case lists Shraddha Kapoor Nora Fatehi and more in new police remand note Getty Images





Why drug parties became the focus of the Dawood Ibrahim probe

The Anti-Narcotics Cell first stumbled on this while breaking open the mephedrone racket tied to Salim Dola, a long-time Dawood associate said to be running parts of the network from Dubai.

His son, Taher Dola, brought back from the UAE in August, admitted he helped put together these drug parties, some in Mumbai, some offshore. The remand copy bluntly says he organised the events and supplied the drugs himself.

Names he gave include Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Orry, Loka, and filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, among others. Police have kept quiet beyond the paperwork, but nothing in it has been denied.

Mumbai Police expands probe into Dawood Ibrahim linked drug parties AI Generated





What one accused told police about these drug parties

Another suspect, Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, known as “Lavish,” has been central to the current wave of disclosures. Deported from Dubai and arrested in the £24 million (₹252 crore) mephedrone case, he told officers he hosted high-end drug parties for actors, rappers, filmmakers and a former MLA.

Lavish handled the logistics including cars, locations, the people invited, and the drugs supplied, investigators say. His lifestyle matched what police say he earned from the syndicate.

Case files detail claims about drug parties in India and abroad AI Generated





How Dawood’s network ties back into the Bollywood angle

For the Crime Branch, the focus stays on the syndicate itself. Taher and Lavish were close to Salim Dola, who remains on the run, possibly in Turkey. Dola’s men reportedly managed mephedrone channels in seven to eight states. Some of the drugs were pushed overseas.

Confidential documents accessed by investigators state that relatives of Dawood Ibrahim also attended some gatherings. Shraddha Kapoor’s film connection where she played Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar in Haseena Parkar (2017), resurfaced only because her name appears in the same remand note as Alishah Parkar, Haseena’s son.

Bollywood stars listed as attendees in Dawood Ibrahim drug parties investigation AI Generated





What comes next for the investigation

Officers say they are still verifying every name. Some individuals could be questioned once cross-checking is done. The ED is following the money side, checking if drug profits were routed through hawala or real-estate deals.

Police are also looking at whether other traffickers hosted similar events, especially in Goa, Dubai, and Thailand. The list keeps stretching, one officer said, almost like they are still picking loose threads. No dates have been fixed for summons yet, but the Crime Branch has made it clear that statements will be taken, one by one, as the file builds.