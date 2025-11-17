Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nora Fatehi denies all links to Mumbai drug case or Dawood Ibrahim circle

Actor calls herself an easy target and says she stays focused on work and travel far from Mumbai party rumours.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shares a message on Instagram refuting drug rave allegations

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Nora Fatehi denies involvement in alleged drug fuelled rave parties
  • Actor calls herself an “easy target” in viral media claims
  • Instagram post stresses work focused lifestyle, no party attendance
  • Mumbai Police may question celebrities mentioned by detained trafficker
  • Nora warns against misuse of her name and image

Nora Fatehi has hit back at reports tying her to a Mumbai based drug racket, calling the claims “lies” and insisting she is an “easy target.” The Canadian actor shared a lengthy note on Instagram Stories, clarifying she does not attend parties and spends her time working or relaxing quietly on Dubai beaches with old friends. The statements came after her name surfaced in connection with rave parties allegedly organised by detained trafficker Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh and reportedly attended by Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew.

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi shares a message on Instagram refuting drug rave allegations Getty Images


Why Nora Fatehi is calling the reports baseless

On Sunday, Nora posted on Instagram, stressing her work heavy schedule. “I don’t go to parties… I’m constantly on flights… I’m a workaholic, I don’t have a personal life,” she wrote. She added that on her off days she’s either at home, at a beach in Dubai, or with high school friends. The actor insisted she has no links to the reported events and urged fans not to believe sensationalised media reports.

Nora Fatehi Mumbai drug case Nora's Instagram Story Instagram/ Norafatehi


What triggered the Nora Fatehi drug rave case allegations

The issue started after Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh was deported from Dubai last month and taken into custody by Mumbai Police. He told officials he organised parties that some Bollywood and fashion figures attended, and his statement included Nora’s name alongside others such as Shraddha Kapoor, though authorities have not yet formally summoned any celebrities for questioning.

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi continues to focus on projects while denying claimsGetty Images


How Nora Fatehi responded

Nora’s post directly addressed the media’s use of her name. “Please refrain from using my name and image in situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy price!” she wrote. She also referenced past attempts to slander her reputation and said she would no longer remain silent if similar claims arise.

Nora Fatehi Nora warns against using her name in false news reportsGetty Images


What’s next for the actor

While the Anti Narcotics Cell has not confirmed plans to question her, the actor’s statement sets a clear boundary. Police are continuing their enquiries into Shaikh and the parties he mentioned. Nora, for her part, says she’s focused on work and travel, keeping her personal life completely private.

dawood ibrahimdrug allegationsmedia claimsmumbai policenora fatehi

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal stands inside the University of Worcester after receiving her new Fellowship

UK university honours Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her journey as a Bollywood star turned educator

Highlights:

  • A new Fellowship from the University of Worcester puts Swaroop back where her academic journey began
  • The Bollywood star-turned-educator says the honour feels “full circle”
  • Her work in life-skills learning for children has gained global attention
  • Worcester already gave her an Honorary Doctorate in 2018
  • She’s also receiving the TREE Award for 2025–26

The University of Worcester has honoured Bollywood star turned educator Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her contribution to creative education. The recognition brings her back to the campus where she completed her PhD on drama-based life skills training for children.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour Swaroop Sampat-Rawal stands inside the University of Worcester after receiving her new Fellowship www.easterneye.biz

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us