Nora Fatehi denies all links to Mumbai drug case or Dawood Ibrahim circle

Nora Fatehi has hit back at reports tying her to a Mumbai based drug racket, calling the claims “lies” and insisting she is an “easy target.” The Canadian actor shared a lengthy note on Instagram Stories, clarifying she does not attend parties and spends her time working or relaxing quietly on Dubai beaches with old friends. The statements came after her name surfaced in connection with rave parties allegedly organised by detained trafficker Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh and reportedly attended by Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew.

Nora Fatehi shares a message on Instagram refuting drug rave allegations Getty Images





Why Nora Fatehi is calling the reports baseless

On Sunday, Nora posted on Instagram, stressing her work heavy schedule. “I don’t go to parties… I’m constantly on flights… I’m a workaholic, I don’t have a personal life,” she wrote. She added that on her off days she’s either at home, at a beach in Dubai, or with high school friends. The actor insisted she has no links to the reported events and urged fans not to believe sensationalised media reports.

Nora's Instagram Story Instagram/ Norafatehi





What triggered the Nora Fatehi drug rave case allegations

The issue started after Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh was deported from Dubai last month and taken into custody by Mumbai Police. He told officials he organised parties that some Bollywood and fashion figures attended, and his statement included Nora’s name alongside others such as Shraddha Kapoor, though authorities have not yet formally summoned any celebrities for questioning.

Nora Fatehi continues to focus on projects while denying claims Getty Images





How Nora Fatehi responded

Nora’s post directly addressed the media’s use of her name. “Please refrain from using my name and image in situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy price!” she wrote. She also referenced past attempts to slander her reputation and said she would no longer remain silent if similar claims arise.

Nora warns against using her name in false news reports Getty Images





What’s next for the actor

While the Anti Narcotics Cell has not confirmed plans to question her, the actor’s statement sets a clear boundary. Police are continuing their enquiries into Shaikh and the parties he mentioned. Nora, for her part, says she’s focused on work and travel, keeping her personal life completely private.