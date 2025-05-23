Sri Lanka drug arrest of British woman sparks investigation into links with the Culley case

A 21-year-old British woman has been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly attempting to smuggle synthetic cannabis worth £1.2 million into the country, amid growing concerns of young travellers being targeted by organised drug trafficking networks.

Charlotte May Lee, from south London, was detained last Monday after arriving at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Sri Lankan customs officials allege she was found carrying large vacuum-packed bags of a synthetic cannabis strain known as kush in her luggage. Lee had flown to Sri Lanka from Bangkok, Thailand, echoing the travel route of another British national, 18-year-old Bella May Culley, who was arrested just one day earlier in Georgia on similar charges.

Authorities in both Sri Lanka and Georgia are now reportedly exploring a potential link between the two cases. Both women had travelled alone from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and are suspected of acting as drug couriers for international criminal networks.

Culley, from County Durham, is accused of attempting to smuggle 14kg of cannabis through a Georgian airport and is currently being held in Tbilisi’s No. 5 women’s prison. In her court appearance, Culley claimed she was pregnant. Her family has said she initially left the UK on a backpacking trip during Easter, with her first stop being the Philippines to visit a former partner. She later travelled to Thailand before arriving in Georgia.

Culley’s social media activity suggests she was travelling with a male companion, though he has not been publicly identified. Her posts included captions hinting at a rebellious lifestyle, including one TikTok video labelled: “Don’t care if we on the run baby as long as I’m next to u.”

Lee, meanwhile, is believed to have travelled to Thailand in April to celebrate her birthday with her sister, who lives in Australia. A former summer cabin crew member for Tui, Lee had been training as a beauty therapist before her trip. Her social media profiles also show images of holidays and beach parties, suggesting a keen interest in travel despite reported financial difficulties.

Photographs released by Sri Lankan authorities show the drugs seized from Lee’s luggage were professionally packaged, raising questions about the level of planning and organisation behind the operation. If convicted, Lee could face up to 25 years in prison under Sri Lankan law.

Similarly, Culley faces a sentence ranging from 20 years to life if found guilty in Georgia. She may also remain in custody for up to nine months before her trial begins. Her lawyer, Ia Todua, appointed by Georgian authorities, said Culley appeared deeply shaken by the charges. “My impression was that she ended up in Georgia without even knowing what she was doing,” Todua said. “She looked like she didn’t expect it to have such severe consequences.”

Culley’s father, Niel Culley, has travelled from Vietnam, where he resides, to be with his daughter. Her mother, Lyanne Culley, told reporters she had pleaded with her not to go to Thailand, expressing distrust of some of the people her daughter had met abroad. “I begged her to come home,” she said. “But she wanted to meet up with some friends she made on a previous trip. I don’t know who any of them are.”

The arrests come amid heightened international scrutiny of cannabis trafficking involving young travellers. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) last year issued a warning about harsh penalties for bringing cannabis into the UK from countries such as Thailand, the US, and Canada, where laws on possession have been relaxed.

Thailand legalised the use of cannabis leaves in 2021 and the full plant in 2022, primarily to reduce prison overcrowding. However, experts now warn the move has inadvertently fuelled global smuggling operations.

In 2024 alone, the NCA reported a dramatic increase in cannabis seizures, rising from two tonnes in 2022 to nearly 27 tonnes. Of 750 smugglers arrested at UK airports that year, 460 had flown from Thailand. The agency highlighted how younger people are often misled by more lenient drug laws abroad, making them vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers.

Darrell Jones, a former Metropolitan Police officer and expert on drug smuggling, said many young people are lured by the promise of easy money. “They think it’s a great idea at the time, especially if they’re running out of money,” he said.

Investigations in Sri Lanka and Georgia are continuing, with both cases serving as stark warnings about the risks facing young travellers drawn into illicit drug operations abroad.