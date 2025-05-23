Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sri Lanka drug arrest of British woman sparks investigation into links with the Culley case

Both cases serving as stark warnings about the risks facing young travellers drawn into illicit drug operations abroad

Investigating the Connection Between UK Drug Arrests Abroad

The arrests come amid heightened international scrutiny of cannabis trafficking involving young travellers

Metro
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A 21-year-old British woman has been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly attempting to smuggle synthetic cannabis worth £1.2 million into the country, amid growing concerns of young travellers being targeted by organised drug trafficking networks.

Charlotte May Lee, from south London, was detained last Monday after arriving at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Sri Lankan customs officials allege she was found carrying large vacuum-packed bags of a synthetic cannabis strain known as kush in her luggage. Lee had flown to Sri Lanka from Bangkok, Thailand, echoing the travel route of another British national, 18-year-old Bella May Culley, who was arrested just one day earlier in Georgia on similar charges.

Authorities in both Sri Lanka and Georgia are now reportedly exploring a potential link between the two cases. Both women had travelled alone from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and are suspected of acting as drug couriers for international criminal networks.

Culley, from County Durham, is accused of attempting to smuggle 14kg of cannabis through a Georgian airport and is currently being held in Tbilisi’s No. 5 women’s prison. In her court appearance, Culley claimed she was pregnant. Her family has said she initially left the UK on a backpacking trip during Easter, with her first stop being the Philippines to visit a former partner. She later travelled to Thailand before arriving in Georgia.

Culley’s social media activity suggests she was travelling with a male companion, though he has not been publicly identified. Her posts included captions hinting at a rebellious lifestyle, including one TikTok video labelled: “Don’t care if we on the run baby as long as I’m next to u.”

Lee, meanwhile, is believed to have travelled to Thailand in April to celebrate her birthday with her sister, who lives in Australia. A former summer cabin crew member for Tui, Lee had been training as a beauty therapist before her trip. Her social media profiles also show images of holidays and beach parties, suggesting a keen interest in travel despite reported financial difficulties.

Photographs released by Sri Lankan authorities show the drugs seized from Lee’s luggage were professionally packaged, raising questions about the level of planning and organisation behind the operation. If convicted, Lee could face up to 25 years in prison under Sri Lankan law.

Similarly, Culley faces a sentence ranging from 20 years to life if found guilty in Georgia. She may also remain in custody for up to nine months before her trial begins. Her lawyer, Ia Todua, appointed by Georgian authorities, said Culley appeared deeply shaken by the charges. “My impression was that she ended up in Georgia without even knowing what she was doing,” Todua said. “She looked like she didn’t expect it to have such severe consequences.”

Culley’s father, Niel Culley, has travelled from Vietnam, where he resides, to be with his daughter. Her mother, Lyanne Culley, told reporters she had pleaded with her not to go to Thailand, expressing distrust of some of the people her daughter had met abroad. “I begged her to come home,” she said. “But she wanted to meet up with some friends she made on a previous trip. I don’t know who any of them are.”

The arrests come amid heightened international scrutiny of cannabis trafficking involving young travellers. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) last year issued a warning about harsh penalties for bringing cannabis into the UK from countries such as Thailand, the US, and Canada, where laws on possession have been relaxed.

Thailand legalised the use of cannabis leaves in 2021 and the full plant in 2022, primarily to reduce prison overcrowding. However, experts now warn the move has inadvertently fuelled global smuggling operations.

In 2024 alone, the NCA reported a dramatic increase in cannabis seizures, rising from two tonnes in 2022 to nearly 27 tonnes. Of 750 smugglers arrested at UK airports that year, 460 had flown from Thailand. The agency highlighted how younger people are often misled by more lenient drug laws abroad, making them vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers.

Darrell Jones, a former Metropolitan Police officer and expert on drug smuggling, said many young people are lured by the promise of easy money. “They think it’s a great idea at the time, especially if they’re running out of money,” he said.

Investigations in Sri Lanka and Georgia are continuing, with both cases serving as stark warnings about the risks facing young travellers drawn into illicit drug operations abroad.

british woman arrestedgeorgian lawillicit drug operationsnational crime agencyplanning and organizationsri lankaus and canadasri lanka drug bust

Related News

Muhammad Yunus 'needs to remain', says Bangladesh minister
News

Muhammad Yunus 'needs to remain', says Bangladesh minister

Harvard-University-Getty
News

Harvard South Asian student group condemns move to bar international students

The curious case of Urvashi Rautela and the art of being unmissable
Entertainment

The curious case of Urvashi Rautela and the art of being unmissable

Guinness Showcases Premier League Trophy at Bestway’s Abbey Road Depot
Sports

Premier League trophy visits Bestway’s Abbey Road depot in partnership with Guinness

More For You

India-Pakistan-border-Reuters

Pakistan Rangers and Indian Border Security Force soldiers lower their national flags at the India-Pakistan joint check post at Wagah border. (Photo: Reuters)

India to raise concerns over Pakistan funding at FATF, World Bank: Report

INDIA will urge the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put Pakistan back on its “grey list” and will oppose upcoming World Bank funding to Islamabad, a senior government official in New Delhi told Reuters on Friday.

The move is part of India’s response to what it alleges are Pakistan-backed terrorist attacks, including one last month in Kashmir that killed 26 Hindu pilgrims. India has also decided to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Vantara

Inaugurated last year by prime minister Narendra Modi, the sanctuary reportedly houses over 10,000 animals from 330 species, including tigers, elephants, Komodo dragons, and giant anteaters. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

X/@narendramodi

Ambani family’s Vantara wildlife park faces scrutiny over animal imports

A wildlife sanctuary run by the Ambani family in Gujarat, India, has come under scrutiny following investigations by international media outlets, including Süddeutsche Zeitung, for the scale and sourcing of its animal population.

The Vantara complex, spread over 3,500 acres on a former oil refinery site, is led by Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Inaugurated last year by prime minister Narendra Modi, the sanctuary reportedly houses over 10,000 animals from 330 species, including tigers, elephants, Komodo dragons, and giant anteaters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Heathrow-Getty

This was part of a broader emigration trend led by Indian nationals, followed by Chinese nationals at 45,000. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

Indian students, workers among top leavers in UK's latest migration data

THE LATEST UK migration statistics show a significant number of Indian students and workers leaving the country over the past year, as tougher visa and immigration rules come into effect.

Figures released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that in 2024, around 37,000 Indians who arrived on study visas, 18,000 who came for work, and 3,000 who entered for other reasons, left the UK. This was part of a broader emigration trend led by Indian nationals, followed by Chinese nationals at 45,000.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chagos-deal-Getty

General James Hockenhull (L), Keir Starmer and defence secretary John Healey (R), attend a press conference following a deal on the Chagos Islands at Northwood Military Headquarters on May 22, 2025, in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK signs deal with Mauritius to return Chagos Islands, retain military base

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that an agreement had been signed to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while allowing continued UK-US military use of Diego Garcia. The deal was signed after a high court judge cleared it to proceed following a legal challenge.

"A few moments ago, I signed a deal to secure the joint UK-US base on Diego Garcia," Starmer said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Getty

'Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack ... Pakistan's army will pay it, Pakistan's economy will pay it,' Modi said at a public event in Rajasthan, a state bordering Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India will not give Pakistan water from rivers it has rights over: Modi

INDIA will not provide Pakistan with water from rivers over which it has rights, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. His comments come a month after a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, following which New Delhi suspended a key river water-sharing treaty with Pakistan.

India had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, as part of several measures taken after the April 22 attack that killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc