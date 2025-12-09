Bonnie Blue arrest in Bali tied to alleged pornographic ‘bus tour’ shoot with young tourists

Highlights:

Bonnie Blue questioned in Bali after police raid on alleged porn shoot

British creator, real name Tia Billinger, could face jail under Indonesia’s anti-pornography law

Officers seized cameras, condoms and a vehicle branded for her BangBus tour

Legal voices say deportation is more likely than a long court case

Her passport has been held while police and immigration decide next steps

British adult creator Bonnie Blue is being held for questioning in Bali after police said she filmed explicit content with a group of young male tourists during “schoolies week”. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is now facing possible action under Indonesia’s strict anti-pornography law, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years and fines that can reach around £27,000 (₹2,800,000).

Police said the complaint came in after locals spotted a small bus moving around Bali with Blue and a group of young men. People told officers they believed she was filming explicit scenes on the move. It was her first trip to Indonesia, and she had entered the country on a simple visa-on-arrival.

Bonnie Blue arrest escalates in Bali after police seize costumes, cameras and items linked to alleged porn shoot Instagram/bonnieblue





Why Bonnie Blue’s arrest in Bali has drawn global attention

Officers raided a rented studio last week and detained Blue along with 17 male tourists aged between 19 and 40. Fourteen of the Australians were released without charge, but an Australian man and two Britons were questioned further.

Items seized from the site included cameras, condoms, flash drives, lubricant, “school Bonnie Blue” outfits and two sheets of Viagra pills. A small blue vehicle marked “Bonnie Blue’s BangBus” was also taken in. Police said the material suggested the group were shooting “content containing pornographic or immoral elements”.

Officials in Bali have seen this sort of thing before. A few foreigners try to shoot explicit videos on the island each year, and many of those cases end with the person being sent home rather than going through months of court hearings. The results are never identical, though.





How Indonesia’s pornography law shapes the case

The country’s rules on pornography are strict. Making or sharing sexual material is banned, and the law applies to anyone inside Indonesia. Lawyers in Bali said Blue could still be taken to court if officers believe the material they seized is strong enough.

But immigration specialists in Jakarta note that many similar cases have ended administratively, with offenders deported and barred from returning. They pointed out recent examples: an American woman removed after running a sexual “retreat”, and a Ukrainian national deported over explicit filming at a villa.





What happens next for Bonnie Blue?

Blue was released from police detention but not permitted to leave the country. Her passport remains held, and she has been asked to report again as immigration and police decide how to proceed.

She had announced her Bali trip online before the raid, telling followers she planned to meet “schoolies” who were “barely legal”. Screenshots of her posts spread quickly once news of her arrest came out. They were shared across several Bali community pages and then picked up by local outlets.





Police and immigration teams are still going through the boxes of kits and files they seized. The outcome depends on what turns up, a court process, or a quiet deportation. For now, there is no deadline and no clear signal on when they will settle on a plan.

For now, the case sits with both Badung police and the immigration office. Neither has given a timeline, and both say further statements will be issued once interviews are complete.