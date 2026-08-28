“I went through hell”: Orry on the fallout that ended his friendship with Sara Ali Khan

Highlights

Orry opens up about the experience he says left him “traumatised” in 2021.

He says the ordeal changed how he deals with hate and criticism today.

The fallout also ended his friendship with actress Sara Ali Khan.

Orry explains why he now feels the painful experience made him stronger.

Orry has opened up about a deeply difficult period in his life, claiming an experience involving actress Amrita Singh left him feeling as though he had been through “hell”.

The social media personality, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, discussed the incident during a conversation with Pinkvilla, describing 2021 as one of the darkest periods he had experienced.

Orry did not disclose exactly what happened, but said the experience changed him in ways he only understood after he managed to move on from it. He also revealed that the fallout had an unexpected consequence: his friendship with Amrita's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, eventually broke down.

“It was a very low and dark time”

Looking back at 2021, Orry said the experience involving Amrita was unlike anything he had previously faced.

“Back in 2021, when Amrita Ali Khan traumatised me, it was a lot. I don't think I have been through something like this,” he said, describing it as a period that “really put me through hell”.

Orry has chosen not to reveal the details of the incident, instead focusing on what happened to him emotionally afterwards.

At the time, he said, his only priority was getting through the situation and putting it behind him. It was only later that he realised just how much the experience had changed his outlook.

“Nothing really affects me anymore”

According to Orry, the experience ultimately made him far more resilient.

He recalled being told that he would come out of the situation stronger, although at the time he questioned why he needed to become that strong in the first place.

Eventually, however, he understood what people meant.

Orry said the trauma had left him with a level of emotional toughness that later helped him deal with the criticism that came with becoming a public figure.

He explained that the hate he initially received online did not affect him in the same way it might have before.

In an unexpected twist, Orry even said he feels he owes Amrita a “thank you” because of how much the experience strengthened him.

Why Orry is no longer close to Sara Ali Khan

The fallout also appears to have had consequences for Orry's relationship with Sara.

Orry and Sara were once seen as friends, but their relationship became strained in 2025 after he shared birthday photographs of the actress that attracted criticism for being unflattering.

The situation escalated when Orry posted a reel titled “3 worst names”, which included Sara, Amrita and Palak without their surnames. Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan later unfollowed him on Instagram.

Orry subsequently shared several cryptic posts that appeared to reference the siblings, including one in which he called Ibrahim “besharam”, meaning shameless.

The friendship has not recovered since.

While Orry has now spoken openly about the impact of his experience with Amrita, he has still kept the central details private. What he has made clear is that the episode changed how he responds to the world, including the intense scrutiny that followed once he became a public figure.