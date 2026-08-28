Your next meeting note-taker could be in your ears: Plaud launches AI-powered earbuds

4G-connected charging case means Plaud One can record without a smartphone or Wi-Fi

Up to 30 hours of recordings can be stored using the charging case

$249.99 price tag comes with $200 of Plaud AI credits, but ongoing AI features can require a subscription

Plaud is taking another shot at making AI hardware useful with a pair of earbuds that can record, transcribe and summarize conversations without being connected to a smartphone.

The Plaud One Explorer Edition combines wireless earbuds with a connected charging case, giving users a way to capture meetings, phone calls and everyday conversations and turn them into searchable AI notes.

Unlike conventional wireless earbuds, however, the device is designed primarily as a productivity tool rather than a music accessory. It does not need your phone

The biggest difference between Plaud One and regular earbuds is connectivity.

Its charging case contains an eSIM and 4G LTE, allowing the device to connect to the internet independently rather than relying on a smartphone or Wi-Fi. Plaud says it has carrier arrangements covering more than 80 countries and regions.

The case also contains four microphones, meaning users do not necessarily have to wear the earbuds to record.

The earbuds themselves have 16MB of storage each, while the charging case adds another 512MB. Plaud says the system can hold up to 30 hours of recordings using the case alone.

That could make the device particularly useful in meetings. The earbuds can stay in the case while the case sits on a table and records the conversation.

From conversation to AI notes

Plaud One is designed to record meetings and calls, including conversations taking place through platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom.

Once the audio has been captured, Plaud's software can transcribe and summarize it, turning a conversation into a written record without requiring users to manually take notes.

The company is also pushing beyond basic transcription with Plaud Agent, an AI assistant designed to turn information from conversations into follow-up work.

It can connect with services including Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack, potentially allowing information discussed in a meeting to be converted into tasks, reports or other documents.

Users can activate the assistant by saying “Hey, Plaud” or pressing a dedicated button on the charging case.

That makes the product less about simply recording what people say and more about creating an AI-powered record of conversations that can feed into their wider workflow.

But these aren't really premium music earbuds

Plaud One can function as a conventional pair of wireless earbuds, with Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint connectivity for two devices and support for SBC and LDAC codecs.

There is also active noise cancellation, with Plaud claiming up to 40 decibels of noise reduction, along with EQ presets and an IP54 rating for dust and splash protection.

But audio quality is clearly not the main selling point.

Battery life reaches up to six hours with ANC turned off during music playback, although Plaud expects around four hours when the earbuds are primarily being used for calls.

The charging case provides another 36 hours of battery life, while a 10-minute USB-C charge can deliver up to two hours of additional use.

Apple users can add the earbuds to the Find My network, while Android users get Google's Fast Pair feature.

A device designed to continuously capture conversations inevitably raises privacy concerns.

Plaud says users can access, correct, export and delete their data through its app. It also warns that users may need permission before recording other people, depending on local laws.

That could become one of the biggest challenges for the product.

Recording a meeting with a conventional voice recorder is already something that can require consent. Putting the recording technology inside a pair of ordinary-looking earbuds could make that issue even more complicated.

There is also the question of whether people around the user will know when they are being recorded.

The $250 price is not the whole story

Plaud One Explorer Edition costs $249.99, with pre-orders opening Thursday (27) in selected markets.

The company says only 2,000 Explorer Edition units will be available worldwide, with shipments expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Each unit includes $200 in Plaud credits for newer AI features such as agent tasks, workflows and generated work products.

But users who rely heavily on the AI processing may face additional costs.

Plaud's Starter plan includes 300 minutes of transcription per month, while its Pro tier offers 1,200 minutes. In the UK, the Pro subscription is currently listed at £17.99 a month or £99.99 a year, while the Unlimited plan costs £29.99 a month or £224.99 a year.

That means the real cost of owning Plaud One could extend well beyond its headline $250 price for professionals who regularly record long meetings.

Still, Plaud is taking a more focused approach than many of the AI gadgets that have struggled to gain mainstream attention.

Rather than trying to replace the smartphone, Plaud is betting that people will want a device that quietly captures the conversations they already have and turns them into useful information afterwards.

Whether that is enough to make AI wearables stick may ultimately depend on two things: how accurately they handle real-world conversations and whether users are comfortable having an AI device listening in.