Rob Reiner, wife found dead as police probe apparent homicide at Brentwood home

Highlights:

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday.

Police say the case is being treated as an apparent homicide.

The family confirmed the deaths and asked for privacy.

Detectives remain at the scene. No suspect has been named.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, prompting a police investigation that authorities say is being treated as an apparent homicide. The director and actor, 78, and his wife Michele were discovered by a family member at their Brentwood residence on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities and a family spokesperson.

Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead at Los Angeles home Getty Images





What police have said so far about Rob Reiner found dead

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical call shortly after 3:30 pm and found a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman deceased inside the property.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters that homicide detectives were at the scene and that the investigation would continue through the night. He said official identification would come from the LA County Coroner.

Hamilton did not confirm a cause of death or the nature of any injuries. He also declined to say whether a weapon had been recovered. No arrests have been made and no suspect has been publicly identified.

Authorities described the case as a “death investigation”, while confirming that the Robbery-Homicide Division is involved. A search warrant is expected as part of the ongoing inquiry.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton speaks to the media after two people were found dead in Rob Reiner's home on December 14, 2025 Getty Images





Family statement after Rob Reiner found dead

A spokesperson for the Reiner family confirmed the deaths in a brief statement issued to media outlets.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the statement said. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Police have confirmed that a family member discovered the bodies and alerted authorities. Questions about which relative placed the emergency call were not addressed during the press conference.

Rob Reiner found dead with wife as police investigate apparent homicide Getty Images





A career that shaped modern Hollywood

Reiner was one of the most recognisable figures in American film and television. He first rose to fame in the 1970s as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family, a role that earned him two Emmy Awards.

He later built a celebrated directing career, making films that almost became cultural fixtures. His credits include This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men.

Beyond directing, Reiner co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment and remained active in the industry in recent years, with appearances on television and work behind the camera.

Rob Reiner and wife found dead as LAPD opens death investigation Getty Images





What happens next in the investigation

Police say further details will be released once forensic work is completed and the coroner has confirmed the cause of death. Investigators are expected to interview family members and others connected to the case.

An LAPD officer puts up tape as the police investigate two people found dead in Rob Reiner's home Getty Images





For now, the street outside the Brentwood home remains sealed, with officers maintaining a presence at the property.

This is a developing story. Authorities have said updates will follow as more information becomes available.