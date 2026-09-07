What happened to NHS doctor Asma Mushtaq on Pakistan’s 7,000m Spantik peak?

Highlights:
- Dr Asma Mushtaq died at about 6,400 metres on August 20.
- The 34-year-old had reached the summit of Spantik Peak.
- Heavy snow and strong winds delayed recovery efforts.
- Colleagues remembered her warmth, positivity and dedication.
- The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.
The body of a respected NHS doctor who died on a mountain in Pakistan has been recovered after a difficult rescue operation.
Dr Asma Mushtaq, 34, had reached the summit of Spantik, also known as Golden Peak, before beginning her descent. She died at about 6,400 metres on August 20.
Mushtaq worked in obstetrics and gynaecology at Birmingham’s Heartlands Hospital. Away from medicine, she was an experienced mountaineer and travel blogger with about 90,000 followers on Facebook.
Her death has left colleagues, friends and fellow climbers mourning a woman remembered for her courage, kindness and love of adventure.
A life divided between medicine and mountains
Mushtaq was originally from Lahore and had built a reputation as a dedicated doctor. She cared for women, babies and their families as part of her work with University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.
Dr Emma Stansfield, medical director for women’s health services at the trust, said: “Asma was a highly respected young doctor who was deeply committed to the care of our women, babies and their families.
“Her warmth and positivity touched everyone who had the privilege to work alongside her. She will be greatly missed.”
Outside the hospital, Mushtaq pursued a passion for high-altitude climbing. She had previously climbed Pakistan’s 5,585-metre Gondogoro Peak and regularly documented her hiking and travel experiences online.
Her Facebook following reflected the interest her adventures inspired, but friends said her achievements never changed her humble nature.
A devastating loss on the descent
Mushtaq reached the 7,027-metre summit of Spantik before starting her journey down. The mountain is in the Karakoram range, north-east of the Himalayas, and is regarded as one of the more accessible peaks above 7,000 metres.
Initial reports suggested that Mushtaq had suffered from altitude sickness. However, the circumstances of her death have not been formally established.
Muhammad Abdullah, a close friend of ten years, described her as a woman whose courage was matched by her compassion.
“Asma was a remarkably talented doctor, a fearless mountaineer, and, above all, a deeply cherished friend of ten years. We shared many trips and memories over the decade.
“I knew her not just for her immense dedication and courage, but for her sweet, humble and deeply kind nature. Whether caring for her patients or tackling demanding mountain peaks, she moved through life with grace and warmth.
“Her loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of all who loved her, but her gentleness, intellect and inspiring spirit will remain with us always.”
A difficult recovery from the mountain
Bringing Mushtaq home proved challenging. Heavy snowfall and strong winds delayed the recovery operation. At the altitude where she died, helicopters could not operate, meaning rescuers had to recover her body on foot.
On Wednesday, Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed that a volunteer rescue team had safely brought her body to Spantik base camp.
A Pakistani army helicopter was authorised to transport her body onwards from the base camp to Skardu.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan has said the circumstances surrounding Mushtaq’s death, including the actions of the expedition company, will be investigated.
“It was earlier reported that Dr Asma suffered from high-altitude sickness after summiting.
“The circumstances surrounding her death, as well as the conduct and response of the expedition company, will be fully investigated once the teams are safely down and her body has been recovered. Any necessary action will follow the findings of that investigation.”
The club also highlighted wider concerns about rescue capabilities in Pakistan's high-altitude regions.
“Pakistan currently lacks a dedicated, properly established high-altitude rescue system.
“We are working with the relevant authorities to help develop an effective rescue framework and support improvements to the country’s mountaineering infrastructure under the new leadership of the club.”
For those who knew Mushtaq, however, the focus remains on the woman behind the achievements: a doctor devoted to her patients, a climber who loved the mountains and a friend whose loss has left an irreplaceable absence.