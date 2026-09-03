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Nirmal Sethia takes stake in revamped private Hinduja bank

he bank has not disclosed the size of Sethia’s stake or the financial terms of the transaction.

INSET Nirmal Sethia
Nirmal Sethia
Nirmal Sethia
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 03, 2026
Eastern Eye

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GENEVA-BASED SP Hinduja Banque Privée is adopting the name ARYA Banque Privée and has appointed Pascal Botteron as its new chief executive, it was revealed last month.

“This new chapter carries our heritage forward while creating a strong foundation for future generations,” said Shanu SP Hinduja, chairwoman of the board.

Asian entrepreneur and philanthropist Nirmal Sethia has joined the bank as a minority shareholder. The bank has not disclosed the size of Sethia’s stake or the financial terms of the transaction.

Founded in 1994 by Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, SP Hinduja Banque Privée is a family-owned bank with Indian roots, offering wealth management and investment advisory services to entrepreneurial clients. It has an active presence in Switzerland, India, the UAE and the UK.

Sethia’s entry comes alongside a change in the bank’s executive leadership. Botteron joins from Geneva-based Cité Gestion, where he was a partner and head of investments.

He previously held senior positions at Deutsche Bank and worked at J Safra Sarasin and Pictet. Botteron also founded Green Blue Invest, which was acquired by Cité Gestion in 2023.

Shanu SP Hinduja Shanu SP Hinduja AMG

The bank said the name ARYA comes from an ancient Sanskrit word associated with honour, integrity and noble conduct.

The new identity combines its Swiss banking heritage with an international outlook and focus on entrepreneurial families.

Under the new strategy, ARYA plans to put investment products at the centre of its business, including discretionary and advisory mandates, tailored structured solutions and selected private markets opportunities.

Boris Chave becomes chief operating officer and Sébastien Micotti head of legal. Chave was previously at Bank Syz, while Micotti joins from Cité Gestion, where he was general counsel.

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