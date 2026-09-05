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British pharmacist to face India trial over arsenic poisoning of ex-wife's family

A London court has ruled that Ajith Kumar Mupparapu, 46, a UK-based pharmacist accused of poisoning his ex-wife's family with arsenic and plotting to have her father killed, can be extradited to India to stand trial.

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Indian prosecutors alleged that Mupparapu arranged for arsenic-laced chilli powder and salt to be sent to Muttavarapu's family in Hyderabad

Photo: iStock
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 05, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Arsenic-laced chilli powder and salt allegedly sent to family in Hyderabad
  • Mother died a month after relatives ate poisoned food at a wedding celebration
  • Arsenic levels in victims' blood and urine were over 20 times normal, court told

A UK-BASED pharmacist can be extradited to India to stand trial, a London court ruled on Friday (4).

Ajith Kumar Mupparapu, 46, is accused of poisoning his ex-wife's family with arsenic, killing her mother. He is also accused of trying to hire assassins to kill her father.

He is accused of targeting Sirisha Muttavarapu and her family in 2023, after the couple had separated, killing her mother Uma Maheshwari with arsenic-laced spices.

Indian prosecutors alleged that Mupparapu arranged for arsenic-laced chilli powder and salt to be sent to Muttavarapu's family in Hyderabad, southern India.

Relatives then ate meals cooked with the poison as they gathered to celebrate her brother's wedding in June 2023, and Maheshwari died the following month.

James Lewis, a lawyer representing the Indian prosecutors, told an earlier hearing in April that arsenic levels found in the victims' blood and urine were more than 20 times the normal value.

Plot against the father

Mupparapu is also alleged to have tried to murder Muttavarapu's father, Hanumantha Rao, by organising a staged road accident, attempting to hire contract killers, and conspiring to have him injected with a fatal dose of a muscle relaxant.

Judge John Zani ruled that Mupparapu could be extradited, saying in a written ruling that the evidence showed at least an arguable case against him and that the Indian authorities had given assurances about his treatment in custody.

Mupparapu's lawyers had argued there was insufficient evidence to establish he was responsible for any arsenic in the family's home, and said he could be tortured by the Indian authorities if extradited.

They also said there was no direct evidence connecting him to the arsenic found at the family's home or proving he was involved in a conspiracy to kill Rao.

Mupparapu can appeal against the decision at the High Court. His lawyer did not immediately comment on the ruling.

ajith kumar mupparapuarsenic poisoningbritish pharmacist india trial
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