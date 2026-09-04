Asian police officer charged over claims he abused position to target women

Highlights

Allegations cover contact with six members of the public and two police officers between January 2020 and November 2024

He also faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice over a cancelled traffic offence report

A further charge relates to computer misuse for running checks on someone without a proper policing purpose

A FORMER Derbyshire Constabulary officer has been charged with multiple counts of misconduct in public office over claims he abused his position to try and form improper sexual or emotional relationships with women.



Tarjinderjit Nizzer, 57, who resigned as a neighbourhood sergeant in February, faces eight counts of misconduct in public office following an investigation by Derbyshire Constabulary's Counter Corruption Unit. The probe was carried out under the direction and control of the Independent Office for Police Conduct's (IOPC) Anti-Corruption Unit.

Between January 2020 and November 2024, it is alleged he contacted six members of the public and two police officers to instigate a sexual, or otherwise inappropriate, relationship.

He also faces one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice over the cancelling of a traffic offence report, along with a charge of computer misuse linked to an accusation that he used police systems inappropriately to run checks on someone without a proper policing purpose.

Officers from the Counter Corruption Unit built the case following months of investigation into his conduct while serving as a neighbourhood sergeant. His resignation in February came before the charges were confirmed.

Nizzer is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on October 2, where the charges will formally be put to him.

According to the IOPC, the investigation followed a conduct referral made by Derbyshire Constabulary on February 26, 2024.

A spokesperson for the watchdog confirmed the referral date and said the case had progressed through the force's own counter-corruption processes before reaching this stage.

Details of the eight individuals allegedly contacted by Nizzer, including six members of the public and two serving police officers, have not been made public. Investigators have not disclosed how the alleged conduct came to light or which specific incidents relate to the traffic offence report and computer misuse charges.