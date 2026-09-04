Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Beyoncé’s new Selena Quintanilla duet has a backstory that goes all the way back to Houston

The reissue also includes remastered songs

Beyoncé’s new Selena Quintanilla duet has a backstory that goes all the way back to Houston

The track was produced by Beyoncé, Edgar Barrera and Casta, with Ali “Ali Ali” Alvarez

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Beyoncé recorded B’Day in roughly two weeks after finishing Dreamgirls
  • She had not initially planned to make another album so soon and kept the project largely under wraps
  • The record was completed ahead of schedule despite Beyoncé working with a huge team of producers and recording at multiple studios

Beyoncé’s new collaboration with Selena Quintanilla may have arrived 31 years after the Tejano star’s death, but their connection goes back much further than the new song.

As part of her B’Day 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, Beyoncé has released Irreemplazable (Como La Flor), which combines her Spanish version of Irreplaceable with Selena’s iconic Como La Flor. The collaboration was approved by Selena’s estate.

For Beyoncé, however, Selena was not simply another legendary singer whose vocals could be added to a track. She was an artist she encountered while growing up in Houston.

Beyoncé has previously recalled seeing Selena at The Galleria mall in Houston when she was around 12 years old. She recognised the singer but, as Beyoncé later explained, she was not famous herself at the time.

“I did actually meet Selena in The Galleria mall in Houston,” Beyoncé recalled in an MTV interview. She remembered seeing Selena, saying hello and carrying on without saying much.

The brief encounter would become part of a much bigger connection between the two Texas-born artists.

Selena’s influence followed Beyoncé into the recording studio

Beyoncé’s admiration for Selena did not end with that childhood meeting.

Growing up in Texas, Beyoncé heard Selena’s music on the radio and later drew inspiration from her when she began recording music in Spanish.

When Beyoncé worked on her Spanish-language Irreemplazable project in 2007, she recalled that listening to Selena had helped her with her pronunciation. She had grown up hearing the singer’s music even when she did not understand all of the words.

That connection is particularly significant because Irreemplazable (Como La Flor) now brings together two pieces of that history.

Beyoncé’s Spanish-language version of Irreplaceable was already connected to the B’Day era. Selena’s Como La Flor, meanwhile, is one of the songs most closely associated with her legacy. The new track places them side by side, turning Beyoncé’s long-standing admiration into an official musical collaboration.

The song is therefore less a conventional duet between two artists from the same generation and more a meeting between Beyoncé’s interpretation of Selena’s influence and Selena’s original voice.

A Houston connection comes full circle

There is another reason the collaboration carries extra weight: both singers are deeply associated with Texas.

Selena became one of the defining figures in Tejano music before her death in 1995 at just 23. Beyoncé was born and raised in Houston and went on to become one of the world's biggest pop and R&B stars.

Their paths briefly crossed when Beyoncé was still a child. Decades later, Beyoncé is now using Selena’s voice in a new recording, with her family and estate approving the collaboration.

The timing makes the moment even more striking. Beyoncé released the expanded B’Day edition on her 45th birthday, exactly 20 years after the original album arrived.

The anniversary collection contains plenty of new material, including the Maluma collaboration Cuerpo Tumbao (Get Me Bodied) and previously unreleased recordings. But the Selena track carries a story that stretches far beyond the album itself.

A young Beyoncé once saw Selena in a Houston mall and barely spoke to her. Years later, Selena’s music helped influence Beyoncé’s Spanish-language work. Now, the two artists are finally sharing a recording.

What began as a fleeting childhood encounter in Houston has, more than three decades later, become one of the most unexpected full-circle moments in Beyoncé’s career.

legacybirthdayselena quintanillabeyoncé
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue
Entertainment

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue

Dane-Buckley-darling
Entertainment

Dane Buckley embraces Irish Indian roots in debut Edinburgh Fringe show

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

More For You

Gurdeep Mehndi is finding his own voice, with 'no target audience' and no pressure to match his famous dad

Gurdeep has spent recent time performing in London, an experience that has sharpened his sense of how far Punjabi music's appeal now stretches.

Instagram/@gurdeepmehndi

Gurdeep Mehndi is finding his own voice, with 'no target audience' and no pressure to match his famous dad

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye during his London visit for a concert, Gurdeep Mehndi, popular for his genre-hopping run-through of Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi and Telugu music and for his recent duet with father Daler Mehndi on Na Na Na Re, opened up about legacy, language and his ambition to become a truly pan-India artist.

There was one condition Gurdeep refused to compromise on when the chance finally came to record with his father. He didn't want it to look like he needed the help.

Keep ReadingShow less