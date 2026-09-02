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Olivia Dean appears to leak her own Lollapalooza India ticket sale code in surprise fan message

Fans received a message claiming she is headlining the Mumbai festival

Olivia Dean appears to leak her own Lollapalooza India ticket sale code in surprise fan message

The message has effectively sent fans into a frenzy

Getty images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Olivia Dean appears to have accidentally revealed details of her Lollapalooza India 2027 appearance
  • Fans received a message claiming she is headlining the Mumbai festival, complete with an artist-sale link and ticket code
  • The apparent leak came days after Dean teased her India debut with an Indian flag emoji

British singer Olivia Dean appears to have let the cat out of the bag before Lollapalooza India could make its official announcement.

Fans who had signed up for updates from Dean reportedly received a message on 1 September declaring, “I’m headlining Lollapalooza 2027!!” What made the message even more revealing was the inclusion of an artist-sale link and a code to purchase tickets through BookMyShow.

The message has effectively sent fans into a frenzy, with Dean seemingly revealing not just her reported headline slot but also the details needed to access the artist ticket sale.

However, there is still one important caveat. Neither Lollapalooza India nor BookMyShow has officially announced Dean as part of the 2027 line-up. The festival website is currently still asking fans to register for line-up updates.

The clues were already piling up

The apparent ticket-sale leak came just days after Dean appeared to tease an India appearance herself.

On 28 August, the singer shared a photograph of herself performing on stage on Instagram Stories, adding an Indian flag emoji and the words, “See you soon?” She also directed followers to a registration page titled “Loving In India. Olivia Dean”.

That cryptic post had already prompted speculation about a potential India debut. The subsequent fan message, however, appeared to take the speculation a step further by openly pointing fans towards a ticket sale.

From Mercury Prize nominee to global headliner

Dean would be arriving in Mumbai at a significant moment in her career.

The 27-year-old released her debut album, Messy, in 2023. The record was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and featured tracks including Dive, Carmen and The Hardest Part.

Her second album, The Art of Loving, followed in September 2025, producing hits including Man I Need and So Easy (To Fall in Love).

The album helped establish Dean as one of the UK's biggest emerging pop and soul artists. She won Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards and four BRIT Awards, including Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Album of the Year. Her collaboration with Sam Fender, Rein Me In, also won Song of the Year.

Lollapalooza India 2027 awaits its official line-up

Lollapalooza India is scheduled to return to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on 23 and 24 January 2027.

The two-day festival is expected to feature four stages and more than 40 performances. Since its Indian debut in 2023, Lollapalooza has hosted international acts including Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Sting, Green Day, Shawn Mendes and Linkin Park, alongside Indian artists such as Divine, Hanumankind, Prateek Kuhad and Bloodywood.

For now, Dean's apparent ticket-sale leak may be the closest fans have come to an official announcement. If the message is genuine, her first Indian performance could already have been revealed before Lollapalooza India had the chance to do it itself.

british singerlollapaloozaindiaolivia dean
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