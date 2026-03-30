The story Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna built through their wedding jewellery

Highlights

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wore custom pieces for their wedding

SHREE Jewellers developed the jewellery over ten months

Designs drew from South Indian heritage with varied motifs and techniques

Both actors were closely involved throughout the process

Crafted over months of planning

The jewellery worn by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at their wedding was developed over a ten-month period by SHREE Jewellers. The brief called for pieces rooted in South Indian tradition while allowing variation across different wedding functions.

Designers Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar said both actors entered the process with clear ideas, and each look was planned to shift in mood, material and form while remaining connected.

A layered approach for the groom

Vijay Deverakonda’s jewellery was created as a complete set rather than individual accents. Layered haars and neckpieces formed the core of the look.

The vaddanam was designed to extend the silhouette, while additional elements such as the bajuband and hand ornaments added detail. Motifs including elephants, tigers and floral patterns were incorporated using Nakshi carving and textured finishes.

A coordinated bridal set

Rashmika Mandanna’s jewellery consisted of more than thirteen pieces designed to work together as a single composition. These included layered harams, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool and vaddanam.

The set drew on iconography associated with Goddess Lakshmi, with each element designed to align with the overall structure of the look.

An involved process

The development involved multiple fittings and ongoing discussions between the designers and the actors. Both Deverakonda and Mandanna remained engaged despite their schedules, contributing to refinements at different stages.

The designers recalled Mandanna’s response when she saw the final set, describing it as a moment that confirmed the intended outcome had been achieved.

Work beyond the wedding

SHREE Jewellers also collaborated on designer Aisha Rao’s presentation at Lakme Fashion Week. For that collection, the brand combined Art Deco references with contemporary styling.

Design elements included oversized handcuffs, ear cuffs, and exposed stone settings, reflecting their continued exploration of form and placement.