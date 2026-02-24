Skip to content
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda begin Udaipur wedding festivities with Japanese-inspired touches

Decor reflects Japanese influences and relaxed poolside celebrations

Rashmika Mandanna wedding

Celebrations reportedly hosted at ITC Mementos

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Festivities begin in Udaipur

Pre-wedding celebrations for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are under way in Udaipur, with the actors arriving in the city ahead of their February 26 wedding.

The couple offered glimpses of the preparations on Instagram, sharing images of the venue, décor and early festivities while keeping specific details private.

Venue and intimate guest list

According to reports, the celebrations are being held at ITC Mementos from February 24 to 26. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with around 100 guests, including film personalities and political figures from Telangana.

The pair confirmed their wedding plans but have not publicly disclosed further arrangements.

A volleyball game captured against a poolside backdropInstagram/ thedeverakonda

Relaxed celebrations and distinctive décor

Photos shared online show a laid-back atmosphere, including a volleyball game captured against a poolside backdrop and a floating drink station with red cups set over the water.

A floating drink station with red cups set over the waterInstagram/ thedeverakonda

The décor reflects Rashmika’s interest in Japanese culture, with a tablescape featuring blush-pink lilies, green hydrangeas, fruit displays and menu cards suggesting a Japanese-inspired dining experience.

A tablescape featuring blush-pink lilies, green hydrangeas and moreInstagram/ rashmika_mandanna

Relationship timeline and recent work

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been linked since starring together in Geetha Govindam, though they never publicly confirmed their relationship. Reports of their engagement emerged in October 2025, later confirmed by Vijay’s team.

Rashmika was most recently seen in The Girlfriend and is set to appear in Mysaa. Vijay Deverakonda last appeared in Kingdom.

With celebrations now in full swing, the Udaipur ceremony marks a high-profile union that has drawn strong interest from fans and the film industry alike.

vijay deverakondawedding ceremonyrashmika mandannarashmika mandanna wedding

