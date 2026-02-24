Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda begin Udaipur wedding festivities with Japanese-inspired touches

Highlights

Pre-wedding events underway ahead of February 26 ceremony



Celebrations reportedly hosted at ITC Mementos



Decor reflects Japanese influences and relaxed poolside celebrations



Festivities begin in Udaipur

Pre-wedding celebrations for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are under way in Udaipur, with the actors arriving in the city ahead of their February 26 wedding.

The couple offered glimpses of the preparations on Instagram, sharing images of the venue, décor and early festivities while keeping specific details private.

Venue and intimate guest list

According to reports, the celebrations are being held at ITC Mementos from February 24 to 26. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with around 100 guests, including film personalities and political figures from Telangana.

The pair confirmed their wedding plans but have not publicly disclosed further arrangements.

A volleyball game captured against a poolside backdrop Instagram/ thedeverakonda

Relaxed celebrations and distinctive décor

Photos shared online show a laid-back atmosphere, including a volleyball game captured against a poolside backdrop and a floating drink station with red cups set over the water.

A floating drink station with red cups set over the water Instagram/ thedeverakonda

The décor reflects Rashmika’s interest in Japanese culture, with a tablescape featuring blush-pink lilies, green hydrangeas, fruit displays and menu cards suggesting a Japanese-inspired dining experience.

A tablescape featuring blush-pink lilies, green hydrangeas and more Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna

Relationship timeline and recent work

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been linked since starring together in Geetha Govindam, though they never publicly confirmed their relationship. Reports of their engagement emerged in October 2025, later confirmed by Vijay’s team.

Rashmika was most recently seen in The Girlfriend and is set to appear in Mysaa. Vijay Deverakonda last appeared in Kingdom.

With celebrations now in full swing, the Udaipur ceremony marks a high-profile union that has drawn strong interest from fans and the film industry alike.