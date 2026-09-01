Rashmika Mandanna enters a world rarely seen on screen with 'Mysaa'

Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna plays a Gond woman in the upcoming action thriller Mysaa.

The film is set against the culturally rich backdrop of the Gond tribes.

Its first look shows Rashmika as a fierce warrior, dressed in a red saree and carrying a spear.

Mysaa is set to clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaster G9 on November 27.

Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a very different world with Mysaa. The actor’s first look from the upcoming action thriller shows her as a bloodied and determined warrior, surrounded by women armed with spears. But beneath the action is a story rooted in Gond culture, giving the film a setting rarely explored in mainstream Indian cinema.

The first look, released by the makers on September 1, shows Rashmika dressed in a red saree and traditional jewellery while appearing to lead a group of women into battle. She described the character as carrying “rage”, “pain”, “grief”, “grit” and “courage”.

A different side of Rashmika

Mysaa marks a departure from the kinds of characters Rashmika has recently played. She stars as a Gond woman, with the story drawing from the culture and world of the Gond tribes.

The film is being described as an emotional action thriller rather than a straightforward action spectacle. Its setting and central character place Gond culture at the heart of the story, while Rashmika’s first look hints at the physical intensity of the role.

The makers, UnFormula Films, described her character as “resilient by nature” and “fearless by choice” while introducing audiences to the world of Mysaa.

From Gond culture to high-octane action

The film is written and directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. Shreyaas P Krishna, known for his work on Retro, is handling the cinematography.

The action has also been given an international touch, with stunt director Andy Long reportedly choreographing the film’s high-octane sequences. Long previously worked on Kalki 2898 AD.

The first teaser was released in December 2025, followed by the latest first look that gives audiences a closer glimpse at Rashmika’s character.

When will Mysaa release?

Mysaa is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27, putting it in direct competition with Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaster G9.

With its Gond setting, female-led warrior story and action-heavy first look, the film is positioning Rashmika in an unfamiliar cinematic world as it heads toward its theatrical release.