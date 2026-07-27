Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part One' shares one key storytelling trait with 'Baahubali'

Highlights

Nitesh Tiwari says Ramayana: Part One ends on a cliffhanger designed to build anticipation for the sequel.

The director explains why the epic could not be told in a single film.

Ramayana: Part One releases this Diwali, with the second instalment arriving in Diwali 2027.

Nitesh Tiwari has revealed that audiences will leave Ramayana: Part OneRamayana: Part One eager to watch its sequel, explaining that the film has been crafted to end on a cliffhanger rather than conclude the story.

Speaking during an interaction with IGN at San Diego Comic-Con alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and producer Namit Malhotra, the director said the decision to split the epic into two films was driven by the story itself, not by franchise ambitions.

Nitesh Tiwari promises a cliffhanger ending

Explaining where the first film leaves the audience, Tiwari said Ramayana follows a linear narrative, making it important to find the right point to pause the story.

"Ramayana is a linear story, and where we leave off in Part One is something you can call a cliffhanger. Something that will make people want to watch Part Two the moment they leave the theatre," he said.

The filmmaker added that the scale of the epic meant it could not be told effectively in a single instalment.

"It's a story that deserves two parts. It cannot be told in one part, and we just decided that this would probably be the best juncture to leave it on in Part One, leaving the rest for Part Two."

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release this Diwali, while Ramayana: Part Two is set to arrive during Diwali 2027.

A fresh visual approach to a timeless story

Tiwari also spoke about what sets his adaptation apart from previous versions of the Ramayana. While the narrative remains rooted in the original epic, he said the film focuses on its emotional relationships alongside a modern cinematic presentation.

"At the heart of it, it's all about relationships and the emotions that come with it. That's exactly what we have tried to capture," he said.

The film's trailer had originally been expected to launch on Friday Getty Images

He added that combining those emotions with "cutting-edge execution" would offer audiences a fresh experience, even if they are already familiar with the story.

Trailer launch postponed after Sony partnership

The film's trailer had originally been expected to launch on Friday, but producer Namit Malhotra recently confirmed that the release was postponed after Sony Pictures Entertainment came on board as the project's international distribution partner.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Anupam Kher.