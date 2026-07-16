Highlights

A 34-minute presentation of Ramayana has received an 'M' classification in Australia.

The advisory rating is for "moderate violence" and is not recommended for children under 15.

The certification comes ahead of the film's expected trailer launch later this month.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has received its first international classification ahead of its trailer release, with Australian authorities advising that a 34-minute presentation of the film is not recommended for viewers under the age of 15.

The Australian Classification Board awarded the footage an 'M' (Mature) classification for "moderate violence". While the rating is advisory rather than legally restrictive, it indicates that the content is considered more suitable for mature audiences.

What the Australian advisory means

Under Australia's classification system, films rated 'M' are not recommended for children under 15 years of age because they may contain moderate violence or themes that require a mature outlook. However, children under 15 are still legally permitted to watch such content.

The Classification Board also published a brief synopsis of the film, describing the story as following a young prince and princess whose marriage and exile begin a legendary journey shaped by love, duty and destiny.

Certification comes ahead of trailer release

The Australian classification arrives days before the makers are expected to unveil the theatrical trailer for Ramayana.

In India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already cleared the trailer with a 'U' (Universal) certificate. Reports indicate that two trailers have been certified, with runtimes of approximately four minutes and four minutes 15 seconds.

The 34-minute presentation submitted in Australia is understood to be separate from the theatrical trailer. Although the makers have not confirmed its contents, online speculation suggests it could be the extended footage previously shown at CinemaCon earlier this year.

Cast and release schedule

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic features music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first instalment is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026, with the second part set to follow on Diwali 2027.