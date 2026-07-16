Highlights

The makers have unveiled the first look of Haiwaan ahead of its September release.

The film marks the seventh on-screen collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The makers of Haiwaan have released the film's first look, offering a glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's intriguing characters ahead of its theatrical release on September 11.

The reveal comes a day after the production teased a major update on social media. Sharing the first-look poster, Akshay Kumar wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!"

Akshay and Saif reunite on screen

Haiwaan reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan for the seventh time, following their previous collaborations in Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Keemat, Aarzoo and Tashan.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

Saiyami Kher on working with Priyadarshan

Speaking about the project, Saiyami Kher described it as a privilege to work with Priyadarshan, noting that Haiwaan marks her first collaboration with the filmmaker.

She added that the project is particularly significant as it is Priyadarshan's 99th film as a director. Kher said watching the film's cut had only increased her excitement for audiences to experience his vision on the big screen.

Saif Ali Khan hints at Akshay Kumar's role

In an earlier interview with Variety India, Saif Ali Khan suggested that Akshay Kumar will be seen in an unusual role in Haiwaan.

He said he was excited because Kumar plays "a dangerous, negative role", adding that it is a side of the actor audiences do not often get to see.

Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is backed by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11.