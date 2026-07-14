Why Fahadh Faasil walked away from the Tom Cruise film that eventually went to Riz Ahmed

Highlights

Fahadh Faasil has explained why he chose not to pursue a role in Tom Cruise's Digger.

The part was eventually played by Riz Ahmed after Fahadh stepped away from the project.

The actor says he hopes any career-defining breakthrough continues to come from Indian cinema.

The release of the trailer for Tom Cruise's Digger has renewed interest in a role that Fahadh Faasil was once in line to play before it eventually went to Riz Ahmed.

The Malayalam star has now opened up about why he decided against taking the opportunity, revealing that the decision came down to practical considerations rather than a lack of interest in working internationally.

Why Fahadh stepped away

Speaking to Cue Studio, Fahadh revealed that director Alejandro G. Iñárritu wanted him to spend several months in the US to work on his accent before filming.

However, the actor said the production would not cover those expenses, making the arrangement commercially unviable.

"To perfect the accent, I was told to go to the US and stay there for three or four months. But they weren't ready to pay for that. That's why I skipped it," he said.

Fahadh added that while he would have embraced the opportunity under different circumstances, he did not feel strongly enough about the role to justify the commitment.

"I didn't feel that kind of fire for it," he said.

Why Indian cinema remains his priority

The actor also reflected on his conversation with Iñárritu, suggesting they may have both realised during a video call that he was not the ideal fit for the part.

Fahadh said missing out on projects is a natural part of an actor's journey and stressed that the most significant moments of his career have come through Malayalam cinema.

"All the magic in my life happened here in Malayalam," he said.

He added that if another defining opportunity were to come his way, he would prefer it to emerge from the Indian film industry rather than by leaving Kerala to pursue work abroad.

Riz Ahmed landed the role

The role ultimately went to Riz Ahmed, who appears alongside Tom Cruise in Digger.

Comedian and actor Vir Das also revealed that he had auditioned twice for the same part before Ahmed was cast. In a post on X, later deleted, Das said he was "severely crestfallen" after missing out but described the screenplay as "insanity, in such a good way".

Digger stars Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a powerful chief executive who embarks on a mission to convince humanity he is its saviour after triggering a global catastrophe.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas and IMAX on October 2.