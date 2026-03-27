Olivia Dean caps a breakthrough year with triple win as Mobo Awards mark 30 years

Highlights

Olivia Dean wins three major awards, including album of the year for The Art of Loving

Ceremony marks 30 years of the Mobos with its first edition in Manchester

Slick Rick and Pharrell Williams honoured for lasting global influence

Olivia Dean crowns breakthrough year

Olivia Dean underlined her growing stature with a triple win at the 2026 Mobo Awards. Her second album, The Art of Loving, secured album of the year ahead of Little Simz’s Lotus and Central Cee’s Can’t Rush Greatness.

Collecting the prize, she dedicated it to bell hooks and credited Black feminist voices for shaping her perspective on love. The 27-year-old also took home best female act and song of the year for Man I Need, saying she felt proud to represent Black British female artists.

Her wins follow a strong run earlier this year at the Brit Awards and the Grammys. She also performed A Couple Minutes during the ceremony.

Lifetime honours and global recognition

Slick Rick received the lifetime achievement award after a performance alongside Estelle. He reflected on the journey behind his career and the significance of the honour.

Pharrell Williams was presented with the global songwriter award by Nile Rodgers. In his speech, Williams praised Mobo founder Kanya King for her continued work and resilience.

New voices and returning winners

Jim Legxacy was named best male act, while DC3 won both best newcomer and best gospel act.

Raye picked up video of the year for Where Is My Husband! ahead of her album The Music May Contain Hope. Central Cee added best hip hop act to his tally.

R&B trio Flo won in their category, while Nova Twins were recognised in alternative music. Ayra Starr retained best international act, with Wizkid taking best African music act and Vybz Kartel winning best Caribbean act.

Screen and digital stars share spotlight

Actor Stephen Graham won best performance in a TV show or film for Adolescence, continuing the show’s awards success.

Niko Omilana was named best media personality, highlighting the growing presence of online creators at the awards.

The 30th anniversary ceremony reflected both legacy and change, celebrating established names while opening the door to a new generation of talent.