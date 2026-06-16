Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

A R Rahman reveals the unexpected impact 'Lagaan' had on his career 25 years later

Lagaan completed 25 years since its release

A R Rahman reveals the unexpected impact 'Lagaan' had on his career 25 years later

Some of the film’s most popular songs were adapted from earlier compositions

X/ SAMTHEBESTEST_- Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 16, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Rahman says Lagaan helped introduce Indian film music to a global audience
  • The composer revealed the film led to international opportunities after its Oscar recognition
  • Lagaan completed 25 years since its release
  • Some of the film’s most popular songs were adapted from earlier compositions

As Lagaan marks 25 years since its release, A.R. Rahman has reflected on how the Oscar-nominated film became a turning point not only for Indian cinema but also for his own career.

The acclaimed composer said the success of the period drama helped take Indian film music to a wider audience and opened up international opportunities that followed in the years after the film’s Academy Awards recognition.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Aamir Khan, Lagaan was released in 2001 and went on to become one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema. The film was re-released in theatres across India on June 12 to mark its silver jubilee.

A vision beyond the present

Looking back on the film's music, Rahman said his goal had always been to create work that would endure.

He explained that from the beginning of his career, he paid close attention not only to composition but also to sound production, presentation, mastering and preservation, with the aim of ensuring that the music would remain relevant for future generations.

Rahman said this commitment sometimes meant turning down projects, but he believed it was important to raise the global profile of Indian music and make it accessible to audiences around the world.

How Lagaan opened international doors

According to Rahman, Lagaan played a major role in expanding the international reach of Indian film music.

The film's global visibility and Oscar nomination helped bring him to the attention of filmmakers outside India, leading to opportunities on projects such as the Chinese historical epic Warriors of Heaven and Earth and later international productions including Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

The film was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 74th Academy Awards, a rare achievement for an Indian production at the time.

Rahman recalled that Gowariker approached him for Lagaan without a rigid musical blueprint, allowing the soundtrack to develop naturally as the project evolved.

The collaboration proved highly successful and laid the foundation for future partnerships on films including Swades, Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro.

For Lagaan, Rahman worked alongside lyricist Javed Akhtar and a stellar line-up of singers that included Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

The surprising story behind the songs

Rahman also revealed that two of the soundtrack’s most beloved tracks, Mitwa and O Rey Chhori, were not originally composed for Lagaan.

Instead, the songs began as earlier compositions before being adapted and incorporated into the film.

Set during British colonial rule, Lagaan tells the story of villagers who challenge their rulers to a high-stakes cricket match in an attempt to avoid oppressive taxes. The film featured an ensemble cast including Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rajendra Gupta.

Alongside its Oscar nomination, Lagaan won several major honours, including the Best Popular Film award at the 49th National Film Awards, cementing its place as one of Indian cinema’s defining achievements.

lagaan 25 yearsoscarsglobal musicbollywoodar rahman
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

More For You

When James Bond producers said no to Spielberg, George Lucas had another idea

The filmmaker said he was consistently turned down and was never given a reason

Gety Images

When James Bond producers said no to Spielberg, George Lucas had another idea

Highlights

  • Spielberg says he twice asked to direct a James Bond film but was turned down
  • The filmmaker first approached Bond producer Cubby Broccoli after the success of Jaws
  • A conversation with George Lucas later led him to the creation of the Indiana Jones franchise
  • Spielberg says his answer would be very different if Bond producers approached him today

Steven Spielberg has revealed that one of the biggest franchises in cinema repeatedly turned him down, despite his efforts to join it at the height of his early success.

Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast while promoting his latest film Disclosure Day, the Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled how he twice attempted to secure a James Bond directing job. Although he had admired the franchise since watching Dr. No, his requests to direct a Bond film were rejected by longtime producer Cubby Broccoli.

Keep ReadingShow less