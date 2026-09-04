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Russell Howard sets up foundation in memory of son Felix who died shortly after birth this year

The comedian shared the news in a personal Instagram statement, and has since announced a charity gala at The O2 in Felix's memory

Russell Howard sets up foundation in memory of son Felix who died shortly after birth this year

Russel Howard Russell Howard Honours Son Felix With Foundation After Devastating Loss

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 04, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Russell Howard has revealed that his son Felix died shortly after birth earlier this year, in a statement shared on Instagram.
  • Howard and his wife, NHS doctor Cerys Morgan, had not publicly announced the pregnancy beforehand.
  • The couple are setting up The Felix Foundation, to support families affected by miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth and neonatal death.
  • Howard has since announced a charity gala at The O2 on 8 February 2027, featuring Michael McIntyre, Jimmy Carr, Greg Davies and other major comedians performing for free.

Russell Howard has shared that his son Felix died shortly after being born earlier this year, in a statement posted directly to his Instagram. He and his wife, Cerys Morgan, an NHS doctor, had kept the pregnancy private before Felix's birth.

What did Russell Howard actually say?

Howard wrote that his family had changed forever when Felix died shortly after birth, and thanked hospital staff for the care shown to him and his wife during what he described as the most devastating time of their lives. He said Felix was placed in a cool cot, which allowed the couple time with their son, time he described as among the most precious memories they now have of him.

He also paid tribute to the family's bereavement midwife, named Lauren, who had experienced the loss of her own baby before retraining as a midwife specifically to support other families going through the same thing. Howard said her care meant more to them than words could express.

What is The Felix Foundation?

In his statement, Howard said he and Morgan had made a promise to each other to help other families facing the same circumstances. The Felix Foundation, named after their son, will aim to support parents, siblings and other close family members affected by miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth or neonatal death, including funding specialist bereavement training of the kind Lauren herself had undertaken. Howard said Felix's name would come to stand for kindness and compassion, and that the couple hoped his legacy could help other families through similarly difficult moments.

russell howard baby sonfelix foundationrussell howard charityneonatal loss supportrussell howard felix foundation
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