Russell Howard sets up foundation in memory of son Felix who died shortly after birth this year

Highlights:
- Russell Howard has revealed that his son Felix died shortly after birth earlier this year, in a statement shared on Instagram.
- Howard and his wife, NHS doctor Cerys Morgan, had not publicly announced the pregnancy beforehand.
- The couple are setting up The Felix Foundation, to support families affected by miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth and neonatal death.
- Howard has since announced a charity gala at The O2 on 8 February 2027, featuring Michael McIntyre, Jimmy Carr, Greg Davies and other major comedians performing for free.
Russell Howard has shared that his son Felix died shortly after being born earlier this year, in a statement posted directly to his Instagram. He and his wife, Cerys Morgan, an NHS doctor, had kept the pregnancy private before Felix's birth.
What did Russell Howard actually say?
Howard wrote that his family had changed forever when Felix died shortly after birth, and thanked hospital staff for the care shown to him and his wife during what he described as the most devastating time of their lives. He said Felix was placed in a cool cot, which allowed the couple time with their son, time he described as among the most precious memories they now have of him.
He also paid tribute to the family's bereavement midwife, named Lauren, who had experienced the loss of her own baby before retraining as a midwife specifically to support other families going through the same thing. Howard said her care meant more to them than words could express.
What is The Felix Foundation?
In his statement, Howard said he and Morgan had made a promise to each other to help other families facing the same circumstances. The Felix Foundation, named after their son, will aim to support parents, siblings and other close family members affected by miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth or neonatal death, including funding specialist bereavement training of the kind Lauren herself had undertaken. Howard said Felix's name would come to stand for kindness and compassion, and that the couple hoped his legacy could help other families through similarly difficult moments.