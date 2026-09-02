Sadiq Khan hits back after conviction over car he says never belonged to him

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan was convicted and fined over an untaxed Nissan Micra he says never belonged to him, after his name and date of birth appeared against the vehicle in official records and letters about the case were sent to the wrong address.

The Labour politician, 55, was found guilty last month of keeping an unlicensed vehicle in a criminal prosecution brought by the DVLA. A magistrate, sitting privately under the Single Justice Procedure in Herefordshire, ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £85 in costs and £35.84 in unpaid tax.

Court documents show that letters addressed to Khan about the unpaid tax were sent to Gordon Ramsay's east London restaurant, reported BBC. The car did not belong to the mayor.

An application has now been made to reopen the case and withdraw the prosecution.

A spokesperson for the mayor said: "This is a scam, which is a crime. It's not the first time the mayor has been victim of a scam involving people falsely stating that Sadiq is the owner of a vehicle.

"Such behaviour is illegal, and the DVLA are aware."

The DVLA said the blue Nissan Micra, first registered in 2002, was spotted untaxed on January 24 after its annual tax expired in September last year.

It said a letter seeking confirmation of the owner's identity was sent to the wrong address and went unanswered, leading to the prosecution on August 18 after no plea was entered, BBC reported.

The DVLA said it was reviewing the case and investigating the circumstances of the prosecution.

An adviser to Khan said the agency was "urgently" looking into reopening the case, with a view to withdrawing the prosecution, and would investigate the false registration.