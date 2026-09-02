Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Sadiq Khan hits back after conviction over car he says never belonged to him

The London mayor has been convicted and fined over an untaxed Nissan Micra he says did not belong to him, after letters about the case were sent to the wrong address and the DVLA began investigating.

Sadiq Khan

Khan was found guilty last month of keeping an unlicensed vehicle in a criminal prosecution brought by the DVLA.

Getty
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 02, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan was convicted and fined over an untaxed Nissan Micra he says never belonged to him, after his name and date of birth appeared against the vehicle in official records and letters about the case were sent to the wrong address.

The Labour politician, 55, was found guilty last month of keeping an unlicensed vehicle in a criminal prosecution brought by the DVLA. A magistrate, sitting privately under the Single Justice Procedure in Herefordshire, ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £85 in costs and £35.84 in unpaid tax.

Court documents show that letters addressed to Khan about the unpaid tax were sent to Gordon Ramsay's east London restaurant, reported BBC. The car did not belong to the mayor.

Sadiq Khan's knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'

An application has now been made to reopen the case and withdraw the prosecution.

A spokesperson for the mayor said: "This is a scam, which is a crime. It's not the first time the mayor has been victim of a scam involving people falsely stating that Sadiq is the owner of a vehicle.

Sir Sadiq tops Asian Power List

"Such behaviour is illegal, and the DVLA are aware."

The DVLA said the blue Nissan Micra, first registered in 2002, was spotted untaxed on January 24 after its annual tax expired in September last year.

It said a letter seeking confirmation of the owner's identity was sent to the wrong address and went unanswered, leading to the prosecution on August 18 after no plea was entered, BBC reported.

Sadiq Khan Says Hajj Strengthened Public Service Resolve

The DVLA said it was reviewing the case and investigating the circumstances of the prosecution.

An adviser to Khan said the agency was "urgently" looking into reopening the case, with a view to withdrawing the prosecution, and would investigate the false registration.

dvlalondon mayornissan micrasadiq khan
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

kids-mental-health
News

Six-year-olds left with 'nowhere else to turn' in mental health crisis

india-aviation-delhi
News

India to build 100 new airports in next decade, says minister

Huge amount of methamphetamine seized as Sri Lanka's drug crisis deepens
News

Huge amount of methamphetamine seized as Sri Lanka's drug crisis deepens

Bedford-School-girls
News

Bedford School to welcome girls for first time in nearly five centuries

More For You

Claire Coutinho moves to key Tory business role in Badenoch reshuffle
Claire Coutinho
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Claire Coutinho moves to key Tory business role in Badenoch reshuffle

FORMER minister Dame Priti Patel has left the Conservative shadow cabinet as party leader Kemi Badenoch reshuffled her front bench, while Claire Coutinho has moved from shadow energy secretary to shadow business secretary.

Dame Priti, who had served as shadow foreign secretary since 2024, will take on an international role for the party.

Keep ReadingShow less