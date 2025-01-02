Sadiq Khan’s knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has shared that his recent knighthood has been met with contrasting opinions within his family, with his children playfully accusing him of "selling out."
Recognised in the first New Year honours list under Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Sadiq expressed both gratitude and humility for the distinction.
Speaking on the Comfort Eating podcast, he described the honour as “lovely” and a testament to his parents’ journey from humble beginnings as immigrants to witnessing their son achieve such recognition.
"My mum is chuffed to bits [but] my kids think it’s a joke. They think I’ve sold out, I’m part of the establishment, all that sort of stuff. My nephews and nieces think I’m elite," he was quoted as saying.
“I’m not going to pretend it’s not lovely, it’s a huge honour.”
The mayor further said, “The idea that my parents, who arrived in this country 60 years ago, could have imagined one of their sons would not only be mayor of London but also have ‘Sir’ before his name is beyond belief.”
Despite Khan’s personal delight, the honour has sparked wider debate. Critics have pointed to challenges faced during his tenure, with some arguing that the recognition feels misplaced. A petition opposing the knighthood garnered significant public support, accumulating over 200,000 signatures in less than a month.
The knighthood also prompted strong reactions from community campaigners and public figures. Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, criticised the decision, suggesting it prioritised party loyalty over public accountability.
“By rewarding the failing Sadiq Khan, Keir Starmer has shown once again that for Labour it is party first, country second," he was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, grassroots campaigners voiced their frustration, feeling that the recognition overlooked issues in the capital.
The distinction places Sir Sadiq among notable names acknowledged in this year’s honours list, including Labour’s Emily Thornberry, Sir Andy Street, and Sir Nick Gibb.
