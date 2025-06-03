Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sadiq Khan promotes London as AI hub but sector raises structural concerns

Framing the capital as a “creative hotbed” and “gateway to the world”, Khan said London’s academic base, political stability, and focus on ethical leadership make it an ideal home for emerging technologies.

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan cited AI use in healthcare, air quality, and mental health, and noted that over 3,100 AI companies now operate in London. (Photo: X/@MayorofLondon)

X/@MayorofLondon
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

MAYOR of London Sadiq Khan has described London as a global hub for AI and innovation, telling international investors at the opening of SXSW London that the city remains “open to talent” and “resolutely pro-growth”.

Framing the capital as a “creative hotbed” and “gateway to the world”, Khan said London’s academic base, political stability, and focus on ethical leadership make it an ideal home for emerging technologies, City AM reported.

“We’re pushing hard to make London a global centre for AI investment and innovation,” he said. “But I want the defining technologies of the 21st century not just to be pioneered in London – but be shaped by our values.”

He cited AI use in healthcare, air quality, and mental health, and noted that over 3,100 AI companies now operate in the city. According to Khan, London attracts more tech investment than Paris, Stockholm, and Berlin combined.

However, industry voices have pointed to recent setbacks, including the collapse of Builder AI, Deliveroo’s takeover by US-based Doordash, and Revolut choosing Paris for its European base.

The speech followed the UK government’s immigration white paper, which proposed changes to visa routes and talent schemes. While welcomed by some investors, concerns remain. “This is a step in the right direction – but not yet the leap we need,” said Ewa Kompowska of RTP Global.

Khan also raised concerns about online regulation, warning that “freedom of expression doesn’t mean freedom to incite hatred or threaten lives”.

Despite the pitch, some sector leaders say growth requires more than values. “The innovation is here – but unless we get the right policy infrastructure across immigration, funding and regulation, growth will continue to happen elsewhere,” said Tech London Advocates founder Russ Shaw.

ai companies londonai innovationbuilder ai collapseethical aiimmigration policylondon ai hubonline regulationruss shawsadiq khansxsw londontech investmentuk tech sector

Related News

China-Bangladesh-Getty
Business

Bangladesh begins mango exports to China amid shifting diplomatic ties

Prabhas Drops First Look of ‘The Raja Saab’ With Teaser, Release Date Reveal
Entertainment

Prabhas makes horror comedy debut in 'The Raja Saab' with teaser releasing in June

Tragedy in Pakistan: Influencer Sana Yousaf Killed in Suspected Honour Attack
Asia

Pakistani teen influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in suspected honour killing

How Fashion in Korea Balances Softness With Power
Sponsored Feature

How Fashion in Korea Balances Softness With Power

More For You

Starmer and Shaka

Prime minister Starmer with former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who helped launch the charity nearly 30 years ago.

Facebook/Keir Starmer

Starmer urges unity against racism, highlights power of football

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer hosted the anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card at a reception in Downing Street on June 2. The event was attended by former footballers and campaigners, including Shaka Hislop, who helped launch the charity nearly 30 years ago.

Starmer praised the charity's work and said, “This great charity, Show Racism the Red Card... has reached 1.3 million people,” noting its presence in schools, workplaces, and stadiums across the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
migrants-uk-channel-getty

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on 6 March, 2024 in the English Channel. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Over 1,100 migrants cross Channel in one day, says government

A TOTAL of 1,194 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Saturday, marking the highest number in a single day so far this year, according to AFP's count based on UK government data.

The crossings bring the total number for 2024 to 14,808, a new high despite efforts by both UK and French authorities to reduce such incidents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Record-Breaking Spring Weather in the UK Signals Climate Shift

The impact was also felt in UK waters

iStock

UK records hottest and sunniest spring on record, says Met Office

The UK has experienced its hottest and sunniest spring since records began, according to new data released by the Met Office. The season, which typically brings cool and wet conditions, saw persistent high-pressure systems resulting in prolonged dry and sunny weather across the country.

The average temperature for spring 2025 was recorded at 9.5°C, which is 1.4°C above the long-term seasonal norm. All four nations of the UK – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – recorded their warmest spring temperatures to date.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy has recused herself from the final decision on appointing the football regulator chair after it emerged that the government’s preferred candidate, David Kogan, had donated to her Labour leadership campaign. Getty Images

Getty Images

Lisa Nandy steps back from football regulator chair decision over donor ties

LISA NANDY has withdrawn from the final decision on who will chair the new independent football regulator, following the revelation that the government’s preferred candidate, David Kogan, had donated to her Labour leadership campaign.

David Kogan, a media executive nominated by the government as chair of the regulator earlier this year, disclosed last month that he had donated to Nandy during her 2020 bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn, reported The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Blasphemy Law Scrutiny Grows After Guilty Verdict in Quran Case

He described Coskun’s actions as “highly provocative”

The Wire

Blasphemy laws debate reignited after man is convicted for burning Koran

A man who set fire to a copy of the Koran during a protest in London has been found guilty of a religiously aggravated public order offence, sparking debate over whether the ruling amounts to a revival of blasphemy laws.

Hamit Coskun, 50, shouted “f--- Islam” and “Islam is religion of terrorism” while holding the burning religious text above his head outside the Turkish consulate in Knightsbridge on 13 February. He was violently attacked by a passerby during the protest and later went on trial at Westminster magistrates’ court.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc