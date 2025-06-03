Sadiq Khan promotes London as AI hub but sector raises structural concerns

MAYOR of London Sadiq Khan has described London as a global hub for AI and innovation, telling international investors at the opening of SXSW London that the city remains “open to talent” and “resolutely pro-growth”.
Framing the capital as a “creative hotbed” and “gateway to the world”, Khan said London’s academic base, political stability, and focus on ethical leadership make it an ideal home for emerging technologies, City AM reported.
“We’re pushing hard to make London a global centre for AI investment and innovation,” he said. “But I want the defining technologies of the 21st century not just to be pioneered in London – but be shaped by our values.”
He cited AI use in healthcare, air quality, and mental health, and noted that over 3,100 AI companies now operate in the city. According to Khan, London attracts more tech investment than Paris, Stockholm, and Berlin combined.
However, industry voices have pointed to recent setbacks, including the collapse of Builder AI, Deliveroo’s takeover by US-based Doordash, and Revolut choosing Paris for its European base.
The speech followed the UK government’s immigration white paper, which proposed changes to visa routes and talent schemes. While welcomed by some investors, concerns remain. “This is a step in the right direction – but not yet the leap we need,” said Ewa Kompowska of RTP Global.
Khan also raised concerns about online regulation, warning that “freedom of expression doesn’t mean freedom to incite hatred or threaten lives”.
Despite the pitch, some sector leaders say growth requires more than values. “The innovation is here – but unless we get the right policy infrastructure across immigration, funding and regulation, growth will continue to happen elsewhere,” said Tech London Advocates founder Russ Shaw.