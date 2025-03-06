Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sadiq Khan: ‘I’m a grumpy so and so in Ramadan’

The London mayor reveals his struggles with caffeine deprivation during fasting

Sadiq Khan: ‘I’m a grumpy so and so in Ramadan’

Sadiq Khan during the Ramadan light switch on in Picadilly Circus in London last Wednesday (26)

Noah Vickers
By Noah VickersMar 06, 2025

SIR SADIQ KHAN has said as a “caffeine addict”, he particularly struggles to deprive himself of coffee during the holy month of Ramadan when he fasts.

The London mayor confessed he will be “a grumpy so and so” to the BBC’s ‘Not Even Water: Ramadan Unearthed’ podcast.

Ramadan began this year last Saturday (28) and will end on March 30.

Sir Sadiq said: “I’m a grumpy so and so, … I don’t miss the water and the food – it’s the caffeine.”

He later added: “This year I’ve done something which I’ve not done in the past, which is to get ready for Ramadan by detoxing, so I’ve already reduced my caffeine intake – because let me be frank, I’m a caffeine addict.

“Normally in Ramadan, I won’t have a drop of caffeine – because it keeps me awake – and so I’m miserable for the first week. And on Eid [the festival marking the end of Ramadan], when I have my first mug of coffee, I’m flying, I’m literally flying – I’m hyperactive.

“I’m clearly addicted, so what I did this year – because of the proximity of Ramadan to New Year’s resolutions – one of my New Year’s resolutions was to reduce my caffeine intake.”

“The idea is, you restrain from doing stuff between dawn and dusk – not just eating and drinking, but having a relationship with your wife, not swearing, not doing bad things,” he said.

“The way I think about Ramadan is, it’s pre-season training – if you’re into football. It’s that time before the football season begins where you get fit, and how successful you are as a football team is often affected by your pre-season training. And how effective you are during the other 11 months is how good you were during Ramadan. It’s like a rebooting.”

Sir Sadiq also acknowledged it becomes far more difficult to avoid becoming angry when hungry, saying: “It’s really important to remind ourselves that when you’re hungry, you can sometimes be hotheaded. “One of the injunctions that there is upon us is: don’t get involved in fights, either verbal or physical. If you think you’re going into DEFCON 4, just pause, and say ‘Listen, I’m fasting’.”

Last Wednesday (26), the mayor switched on the Ramadan Lights at Piccadilly Circus. It is the third year of the annual display, which features 30,000 LED bulbs in the shape of Islamic geometric patterns and symbols hanging over the West End street.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

london mayorramadanramadan in uksadiq khan on ramadanramadan lights at piccadilly circussadiq khan

Related News

Picture This Team
Entertainment

Exclusive interview with the 'Picture This' team: A cosy rom-com celebrating love, culture & chaos!

Indian food tours in the UK
Food

Top 5 Indian food tours in the UK

London Court Sentences Chinese Student for Drugging & Rape
News

London court convicts Chinese student of drugging, raping women

More For You

IMF warns Sri Lanka’s recovery at risk amid looming public sector strikes

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

IMF warns Sri Lanka’s recovery at risk amid looming public sector strikes

SRI LANKA’S fragile economic recovery could be hampered by threatened trade union strikes over reduced benefits for government employees in this year’s budget, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Tuesday (4).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s maiden budget raised public sector salaries but also cut longstanding perks to repair the country’s tattered finances.

Keep ReadingShow less
New Political Party Emerges as Bangladesh Student Leaders Unite

Nahid Islam, convener of the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, addresses supporters as students shout slogans during the party’s launch in Dhaka last Friday (28)

Bangladesh student leaders unveil new political party

BANGLADESHI students who played a key role in overthrowing the government last year unveiled a new political party last Friday (28), the latest outfit to join the fray ahead of expected elections.

The party includes key organisers from the powerful Students Against Discrimination (SAD) group that spearheaded the uprising which ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Keep ReadingShow less
russian-ship

HMS Somerset, a Type 23 frigate, used radar to track movements, while a Merlin helicopter was deployed to gather intelligence. (Photo: Royal Navy)

Royal Navy tracks Russian warship near British waters

THE Royal Navy monitored a Russian warship sailing near British waters, releasing images of the operation.

The corvette Boikiy was tracked for three days by HMS Somerset as it passed through the English Channel and North Sea, escorting the merchant vessel Baltic Leader on its return journey from Syria to Russia. The monitoring operation was supported by patrol aircraft and NATO forces, the Royal Navy said.

Keep ReadingShow less
jaishankar-lammy

Videos shared on social media showed protesters waving flags of the Khalistan movement and shouting slogans outside Chatham House, where Jaishankar was speaking on Wednesday.

India criticises security breach during S Jaishankar's London visit

INDIA condemned a security breach in London during its foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s visit, where a protester broke through a police cordon, stood in front of his car, and tore the Indian flag before being removed by police.

The Indian foreign ministry called the group behind the protest a "small group of separatists and extremists" and urged Britain to uphold its "diplomatic obligations."

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan-attack-Getty

A security personnel stands guard near a detonated explosive-laden van at an army compound in Bannu, Pakistan, on March 5, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

18 killed as suicide bombers target army compound in Pakistan

EIGHTEEN people were killed in an attack on a military compound in northwestern Pakistan, the military said on Wednesday.

Suicide bombers drove two explosive-laden vehicles into the compound in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc