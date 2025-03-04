Skip to content
Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life

Emerging research reveals how intermittent fasting during Ramadan can boost health, slow ageing, and enhance well-being.

Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life

Fasting for health: Scientists are uncovering how Ramadan’s ancient practice benefits longevity

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai
What if I told you the secret to a longer, healthier life lies not in what we eat, but in when we don’t? For millions observing Ramadan, fasting from dawn to dusk is a spiritual journey. But science is now revealing that this ancient practise might also be a gateway to longevity.

Take Ahmed, a 45-year-old teacher from Cairo. For years, he battled high blood pressure and fatigue. During Ramadan, something changed. By abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, he felt a surge of energy and mental clarity. By the month’s end, his blood pressure had normalised. Ahmed’s story isn’t just anecdotal though but it’s backed by science.

Breaking fast at sunset – more than a spiritual act, it’s a boost for the body and mindGetty Images


Research shows that fasting triggers autophagy, a cellular clean-up process where the body removes damaged components and regenerates healthier ones. This mechanism is linked to reduced risks of diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s. A 2019 study in The New England Journal of Medicinefound that intermittent fasting, similar to Ramadan, can improve cellular resilience and extend lifespan.

From tradition to science: How Ramadan fasting aligns with modern health discoveriesGetty Images


But the benefits don’t stop there. Studies on animal models have shown that Ramadan-like fasting can lead to weight loss, improved liver function, and better metabolic health. In one experiment, obese rats on a fasting regimen saw significant health improvements compared to their non-fasting counterparts. These findings suggest that fasting could actually protect against conditions like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Research shows that fasting can trigger cell renewal, reduce disease risk, and improve metabolismGetty Images


Humans, too, experience tangible benefits. Many who fast during Ramadan report weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, and better lipid profiles. Beyond the physical, fasting also fosters mental clarity and emotional well-being. Aisha, a 70-year-old grandmother in Jakarta, credits her vitality to decades of Ramadan fasting. She remains active, tending her garden and playing with her grandchildren showing the potential of fasting to slow ageing.


Fasting helps the body clean out damaged cells and regenerate new onesGetty Images


Yet, fasting isn’t just about biology; it’s about humanity. Ramadan brings communities together, with families and friends gathering for iftar, the meal that breaks the fast. This balanced mix of self-control and togetherness makes for a well-rounded way to stay healthy and happy.

Community and connection: Ramadan fasting isn’t just about food, it strengthens social bonds tooGetty Images

As science continues to explore the link between fasting and longevity, Ramadan shows how ancient practises can align with modern health insights. Fasting isn’t just a ritual, but it’s a bridge between science and spirituality, offering a path to a healthier, more connected life. So, the next time you break bread at iftar, remember: you’re not just nourishing your body; you’re nurturing your future.

