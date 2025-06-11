Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Madhavipriyadas Swami leads mango distribution for the poor and needy

Swami Madhavipriyadas personally oversaw the initiative

mango distribution for the poor

The festival was warmly received by recipients and appreciated by local residents

SGVP
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Madhavipriyadas Swami of SGVP Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad led a mango distribution drive in 2025, providing free mangoes to poor and needy families as part of the SGVP Mango Festival.

The event was held at the SGVP campus and aimed to support underprivileged communities by distributing fresh seasonal fruit during the summer. Thousands of mangoes were handed out to individuals from economically weaker backgrounds.

mango distribution for the poorThousands of mangoes were handed out to individuals from economically weaker backgroundsSGVP

Swami Madhavipriyadas personally oversaw the initiative, highlighting the hospital’s continued commitment to community welfare and seva (service). Volunteers and staff members of the hospital participated in the event, ensuring the distribution was well-organised and reached the intended beneficiaries.

Madhavipriyadas Swami mango distributionWith the support of its spiritual and community leadersSGVP

The mango distribution is one of SGVP’s ongoing efforts to uplift disadvantaged sections of society by offering food, healthcare, and support. Organisers said the gesture was not only about providing fruit but also about spreading kindness and compassion.

The festival was warmly received by recipients and appreciated by local residents. SGVP plans to continue similar charitable activities in future, with the support of its spiritual and community leaders.

ahmedabadeconomically weaker backgroundsfree mangoeshealthcaremadhavipriyadas swamimango distribution driveseva servicesgvp holistic hospitalspiritual leaderssupportuplift disadvantaged sectionsmango distribution for the poor

Related News

London Tech Week
Business

London Tech Week: Woman entrepreneur says she was humiliated after being denied entry for bringing baby

Eid-prayer-Getty
Asia

Ahmadis stopped from offering Eid prayers in Pakistan

top indie films 2025
Entertainment

Top 10 indie films catching global attention before TIFF 2025

Arjun Rampal Rana Naidu
Entertainment

Arjun Rampal says Rauf in 'Rana Naidu' is the most ruthless role of his career

More For You

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati to Celebrate 25 Years of Monastic Life on June 11

Sadhviji, a renowned spiritual teacher and author

Parmarth Niketan

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati to celebrate 25 years of monastic life on June 11

Parmarth Niketan will mark the 25th sanyas anniversary of Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji on 11 June, honouring her quarter-century of spiritual service and dedication since she took monastic vows in 2000.

The ceremony will be held on the sacred Shri Rama Katha stage at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh and will feature blessings from several prominent spiritual leaders. Among those attending are Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, Pujya Swami Ramdevji, mahamandaleshwars Rajendra Dasji, Ravindra Puriji and Harichetnanandji, as well as Pujya Sadhvi Ritambharaji, Pujya Acharya Balkrishanji, Dr Chinmaya Pandyaji and others.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thousands Unite in Crawley for Soul-Stirring Shrimad Bhagwat Katha

The event served not only as a religious gathering but as a communal space where people of all ages could connect

Crawley Hindu

Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Crawley draws 14,000 attendees

The Gurjar Hindu Union has concluded a hugely successful week-long Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at its Apple Tree Centre temple in Crawley, West Sussex, drawing around 14,000 attendees across seven days.

Held from Friday 24 May to Friday 31 May 2025, the spiritual event featured daily discourses by the esteemed Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai, attracting approximately 2,000 devotees each day. His captivating delivery and deep spiritual insight resonated strongly with attendees, creating an atmosphere of devotion and reflection.

Keep ReadingShow less
The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism

Saints and Gurus have been guiding Hindu society for thousands of years, shaping both spiritual and social life

iStock

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism

Nitin Mehta

Dharmic religions or religions that have their roots in India, namely Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism and Buddhism, have a very interactive relationship with spiritual leaders and Gurus. Going back tens of thousands of years, saints have influenced and guided Hindu society. The most powerful king would respect his Guru or a saint and act upon his instructions. These sages typically lived in forests in pursuit of a spiritual life. They were also experts on issues that related to running a peaceful and just society. They were conversant in warfare and the art of diplomacy.

When a holy man or a saint made an entry into an assembly of politicians, the whole gathering including the king would stand up to receive him. The king would touch the feet of the sage as a mark of great respect. This tradition of touching the feet of a Guru or an elder is still prevalent in India today. Children will typically touch the feet of elders as a form of greeting. There is something magical about bowing down to your seniors or your mentors. There is humility, respect and a soul to soul meeting.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chelmsford Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple nears completion of sanctum sanctorum

Chelmsford Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple nears completion of sanctum sanctorum

The Chelmsford Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple (CSPT), located in Hatfield Peverel, is proud to announce significant progress in its mission to establish a permanent spiritual home for the Hindu community in Essex.

The temple is now entering its final and most sacred phase: the construction of the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and Sannidhis for its deities, including Lord Srinivasa Perumal. These divine sculptures, intricately carved by master artisans in India, will soon form the spiritual heart of the temple.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ayurveda: The ancient science of balance and well-being

Ayurveda was given to mankind at the time of satyug, when the diseases though existed had not yet manifested in the physical world.

iStock

Ayurveda: The ancient science of balance and well-being

Ashwini Gurujii

Ayurveda finds it origin in one of the four Vedas, the Atharvaveda. Brahma ji propounded the science of Ayurveda and passed it on to Daksh Prajapati, who gave it to Ashwini Kumars, the physicians of devas, and they gave it to Indra.

Ayurveda was given to mankind at the time of satyug, when the diseases though existed had not yet manifested in the physical world. The level of existence was so pure and selfless that diseases were unable to manifest then. The rishis of satyug realized that in the times to come, the thoughts of people are going to become so polluted that diseases will find the required environment to manifest and then the need of Ayurveda would arise, so Rishi Bharadwaj went up to Indra Dev and asked for this divine science.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc