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Historic Ganga Aarti on Thames marks silver jubilee of Siddhashram UK

Historic Ganga Aarti on Thames marks silver jubilee of Siddhashram UK

Boat Aarti Rituals

Eastern Eye
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaApr 17, 2026

In a landmark spiritual gathering in the capital, the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK hosted the first-ever “Prayer for Global Peace” on the River Thames, featuring a traditional Ganga Aarti—marking a historic first in Britain.

Organised as part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations, the event brought together over 250 devotees, community leaders and dignitaries from across the UK, reflecting a strong spirit of unity and cultural pride.

The ceremony was conceptualised by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji and Dr Ishan Shivanand USA, and took place aboard a specially arranged boat, transforming the Thames into a sacred setting inspired by the River Ganges.

Boat Aarti RitualsEastern Eye

A highlight of the event was a Shivaabhishek ritual performed on a Parad Shivling, accompanied by Vedic chants and the lighting of diyas, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, Guruji emphasised the importance of peace, unity and selfless service, urging communities to rise above divisions of caste, creed and religion and work towards the betterment of future generations.

Boat Aarti RitualsEastern Eye

Dr Ishan Shivanand spoke on the growing need to address youth mental wellbeing globally, highlighting the role of inner strength, mindfulness and cultural grounding in today’s fast-paced world.

The ceremony also featured devotional chanting led by Paramhans Abhi Maharaj, while Ravi Sharma performed Shiva bhajans. Among those present was Gopal Singh Bachu, alongside interfaith leaders, underlining the inclusive nature of the event.

Boat Aarti RitualsEastern Eye

Widely regarded as a symbolic milestone, the Thames Ganga Aarti showcased the blending of ancient Indian spiritual traditions with a global platform in one of the world’s most prominent cities.

british hindusthames

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