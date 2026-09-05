Miriam Margolyes’ Andi Peters comments spark racism row, but this isn’t her first controversy

Highlights

Miriam Margolyes faced backlash after questioning Andi Peters about his heritage and skin colour on This Morning

The exchange was subsequently removed from the ITVX version of the programme

Peters revealed that both of his parents are Black after Margolyes assumed he had a Black father and white mother

Viewers criticised the language used during the exchange and accused Margolyes of crossing a line

It is not the first time Margolyes has faced criticism for comments about someone's race or heritage

Miriam Margolyes is no stranger to saying exactly what is on her mind. But her latest This Morning appearance has reignited a question that has followed the outspoken actor for years: when does being unfiltered stop being entertaining and start becoming uncomfortable?

During an interview with Andi Peters, Margolyes repeatedly questioned the presenter about his background, leaving him visibly baffled as she tried to establish his heritage and commented on his skin colour.

The exchange was later removed from the ITVX version of the interview, while viewers took to social media to condemn the remarks.

Miriam Margolyes put Andi Peters on the spot

The uncomfortable exchange began when Margolyes asked Peters what accent would be “normal” for him before asking: “What are you?”

Peters responded that he was simply himself, but Margolyes continued by suggesting that he was of mixed heritage. When she claimed he had a Black father and white mother, Peters corrected her, explaining that both of his parents are Black.

Margolyes then used the term “high yella” to describe his skin tone, explaining that she understood it to refer to someone who is lighter-skinned within the Black community.

Peters appeared increasingly bemused and attempted to defuse the moment with humour, even joking about whether his makeup artist had used a lighter shade than usual.

But the exchange quickly became uncomfortable enough for Peters to joke that the producers were “getting nervous”.

The fact that the segment was subsequently removed from ITVX only intensified the reaction, with viewers questioning why the conversation was allowed to continue on live television in the first place.

This isn’t the first time Margolyes has crossed this line

What makes the latest controversy more significant is that Margolyes has faced similar criticism before.

In 2024, she attracted attention during an appearance on Australian programme The Project when she turned to presenter Waleed Aly while discussing the Israel-Gaza conflict and asked him about his appearance and heritage.

Aly explained that he was Egyptian, prompting Margolyes to respond that she liked Egyptian people and supported Palestinians.

Although the circumstances were different, the incident also centred on Margolyes questioning a presenter about his racial and cultural identity in an on-air conversation.

That earlier episode now gives the Andi Peters exchange a different context. What might otherwise have been dismissed by some as another example of Margolyes' famously blunt personality is being viewed by critics alongside a previous incident involving a similar subject.

Her outspoken persona is part of the problem

Margolyes has built much of her public persona around saying things other celebrities might avoid. Her interviews are often unpredictable, deliberately provocative and filled with anecdotes that have made her a popular television guest.

That reputation has also repeatedly landed her in controversy.

She has made headlines for blunt comments about fellow celebrities, including Lily Allen, whom she criticised during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. She has also become known for sharing extraordinarily personal stories and making remarks that leave fellow guests visibly stunned.

That unpredictability can make for memorable television. But the reaction to the Peters interview highlights the increasingly difficult distinction between being refreshingly outspoken and making someone the subject of an uncomfortable conversation they did not invite.

And in this case, the criticism is not simply about Margolyes being rude. Viewers are questioning the decision to repeatedly speculate about a Black presenter's heritage and skin tone on daytime television.

ITV has already made its decision

The most telling development may be what happened after the broadcast.

The exchange was removed from the ITVX version of the interview, effectively meaning viewers watching the programme on catch-up could no longer see the controversial section.

ITV has not publicly indicated that the edit was made because of the backlash, and the broadcaster has not announced any further action against Margolyes. Her representative has also been contacted for comment.

But the removal has ensured that the controversy extends beyond one awkward live-TV exchange.

Margolyes' supporters may argue that her comments reflect the deliberately unfiltered personality that has made her a television favourite. Her critics, meanwhile, are asking whether that excuse still works when the joke centres on someone else's race.

And with the Andi Peters incident now sitting alongside her previous comments to Waleed Aly, the latest backlash may be less about one awkward interview and more about whether Margolyes' “outspoken” persona has finally crossed a line for viewers.