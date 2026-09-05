Highlights

Dhee’s Vari Vari has crossed 33 million global streams since its April release.

KATSEYE’s Lara Raj joins Dhee for a new remix that gives the Tamil track a more energetic, dancefloor-ready sound.

The collaboration celebrates Tamil sisterhood, bringing together two Tamil women building careers on the global music stage.

Dhee has already made her mark internationally through Rowdy Baby, Enjoy Enjaami and collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Tiwa Savage and WondaGurl.





Dhee’s Vari Vari is getting a fresh lease of life, with KATSEYE’s Lara Raj joining the Australian-Tamil singer for a new remix of the track.

Released in April, the emotive Tamil song has already crossed 33 million global streams and generated nearly 400,000 creates. Now, the new version brings Lara’s pop sensibility into the mix, transforming Vari Vari into a more energetic, dancefloor-ready track without losing the emotional and cultural identity of the original.

The collaboration also marks a meeting of two Tamil women who have built their careers across different corners of the international music scene.

Dhee gives ‘Vari Vari’ a new sound

The remix takes Vari Vari in a more high-energy direction, designed for the dancefloor while retaining the sentiment that shaped the original.

Dhee said working with Lara was a “fun and special experience”, adding that the energy they created in the studio can be heard in the finished track.

For the singer, the collaboration carries a deeper meaning too. She described it as a celebration of “sisterhood” and the joy of two Tamil women coming together to create music.

The result is a version that feels more playful and upbeat, while still holding on to the earnestness of the original.

Vari Vari Remix art Apel, Taylor

From ‘Rowdy Baby’ to 33 million streams

The remix comes at another significant point in Dhee’s career.

The Australian-born, Tamil artist first made her mark through Tamil film music before breaking through to a much wider audience with Rowdy Baby, her 2018 collaboration with Dhanush for Maari 2.

The song went on to become a global Tamil music phenomenon, with its music video surpassing 1.5 billion YouTube views.

Dhee followed that success with Enjoy Enjaami, her collaboration with Santhosh Narayanan, which has accumulated more than 52.5 million Spotify streams.

Her international reach has continued through collaborations with artists including Ed Sheeran, WondaGurl and Tiwa Savage.

Lara's collaboration with Dhee a notable crossover between Tamil music and the global pop space Apel, Taylor

Lara Raj brings KATSEYE into the mix

Lara’s involvement adds another global dimension to Vari Vari. As a member of KATSEYE, she has become part of one of the most internationally focused new pop acts, making her collaboration with Dhee a notable crossover between Tamil music and the global pop space.

For Dhee, that crossover is also personal and cultural. Rather than treating the remix simply as an international collaboration, she has framed it around two Tamil women sharing their creative worlds.

With Vari Vari already reaching millions of listeners, the remix gives the song another opportunity to travel further, this time with Lara Raj helping take Dhee’s Tamil sound to the dancefloor.