Vijay Deverakonda replaces Ram Charan in this much-awaited Lord Krishna role

Highlights

Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly been cast as Lord Krishna in the Telugu remake of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate.

Ram Charan was previously linked to the project, but a source says he is not part of the remake.

The Telugu version will be produced by filmmaker Dil Raju after acquiring the remake rights.

The original Gujarati film became a surprise blockbuster, crossing Rs. 100 crore despite a modest budget and no major stars.

Vijay Deverakonda is stepping into a role that was recently linked to Ram Charan.

The actor has reportedly been chosen to play Lord Krishna in the Telugu remake of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, the Gujarati devotional film that turned into one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025. While earlier reports suggested Ram Charan was being considered for the role, a source has now confirmed that Vijay has landed the part.

“It’s indeed true that Laalo’s Telugu remake is in the works. But Ram Charan is not a part of it. It’s Vijay Deverakonda who has bagged the much-sought-after role of Lord Krishna,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Vijay Deverakonda steps into the role

The casting gives Vijay a very different kind of part from many of his recent performances. In Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, Lord Krishna appears in mysterious circumstances to help an auto-rickshaw driver trapped inside a secluded mansion.

The original film starred Karan Joshi as the auto-rickshaw driver, while Shruhad Goswami played Krishna. The Telugu remake will now bring Vijay into the role, with the project being backed by one of the industry's prominent Telugu producers.

Filmmaker Dil Raju has reportedly acquired the Telugu remake rights. The deal was helped by Vipul D Shah of Optimystix, according to the source.

Why the original became a surprise hit

The casting news comes after Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate achieved something few expected.

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, the Gujarati film opened on October 10, 2025, during the pre-Diwali period with little awareness and no major star power. Its first two weeks were particularly slow, with the film earning around Rs. 36 lakh in its opening week and approximately Rs. 28 lakh in the second.

Everything changed in the third week.

Collections climbed to around Rs. 70 lakh before exploding to approximately Rs. 14 crore in the fourth week. Word of mouth continued to build, eventually turning the film into the biggest Gujarati hit of all time, with its total collections crossing Rs. 100 crore.

The film that audiences discovered late

Much of Laalo's success came from audiences recommending it after its quiet start.

The film follows an auto-rickshaw driver who enters an isolated mansion intending to steal valuables, only to become trapped inside. He eventually receives help from a mysterious man whose true identity is revealed to be Lord Krishna.

Audiences responded to the film's story, performances, music and devotional themes. Its end-credit song became a phenomenon of its own, with videos showing theatergoers dancing during screenings spreading across social media.

The Telugu remake will now attempt to recreate that word-of-mouth magic with Vijay Deverakonda in the role of Lord Krishna, after earlier reports had put Ram Charan's name in the frame.