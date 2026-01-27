Vijay Deverakonda returns to historical drama with Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Ranabaali’

Highlights

First glimpse released for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Telugu film Ranabaali

Period drama set in 19th-century Rayalaseema under British rule

Film to release in multiple languages on 11 September 2026

Title and first glimpse unveiled

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s 14th film have officially announced its title as Ranabaali, unveiling a first-look video on Monday. The Telugu period drama stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Deverakonda and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy.

Referred to until now as VD14, the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and is slated for a multi-language theatrical release on 11 September 2026.

A story rooted in colonial history

The glimpse introduces viewers to what the makers describe as the “legend of the cursed land – 1878”, set during British rule in India. The narrative unfolds in the drought-hit regions of Rayalaseema, a landscape shaped by colonial policies that allegedly turned fertile land into famine zones.

According to the film’s premise, the “cursed land” reflects the suffering inflicted under British officials such as Sir Richard Temple. The story situates itself against large-scale loss of life and economic exploitation during the 19th century, drawing from a period between 1850 and 1900.

Cast and characters

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character Ranabaali, presented as a forceful and commanding presence in the first-look video. Rashmika Mandanna appears as Jayamma, marking another on-screen pairing for the actors. International actor Arnold Vosloo essays the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

Based on real accounts

The makers say Ranabaali is inspired by true events and aims to reconstruct a forgotten era using a mix of documented history, oral narratives and suppressed records. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the project.

Creative team and collaborations

The film marks Deverakonda’s third collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers after Dear Comrade and Kushi, and his third outing with Rashmika Mandanna following Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Ranabaali is written by Pramod Tammineni, with music composed by Ajay-Atul. Cinematography is by Nirav Shah, production design by Shivam Rao Nagasani and editing by Karthika Srinivas R.