Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vijay Deverakonda returns to historical drama with Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Ranabaali’

Ranabaali first look introduces Vijay Deverakonda in 19th-century epic

Vijay Deverakonda Ranabaali

Referred to until now as VD14, the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers

X/ TheDeverakonda
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • First glimpse released for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Telugu film Ranabaali
  • Period drama set in 19th-century Rayalaseema under British rule
  • Film to release in multiple languages on 11 September 2026

Title and first glimpse unveiled

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s 14th film have officially announced its title as Ranabaali, unveiling a first-look video on Monday. The Telugu period drama stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Deverakonda and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy.

Referred to until now as VD14, the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and is slated for a multi-language theatrical release on 11 September 2026.

A story rooted in colonial history

The glimpse introduces viewers to what the makers describe as the “legend of the cursed land – 1878”, set during British rule in India. The narrative unfolds in the drought-hit regions of Rayalaseema, a landscape shaped by colonial policies that allegedly turned fertile land into famine zones.

According to the film’s premise, the “cursed land” reflects the suffering inflicted under British officials such as Sir Richard Temple. The story situates itself against large-scale loss of life and economic exploitation during the 19th century, drawing from a period between 1850 and 1900.

Cast and characters

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character Ranabaali, presented as a forceful and commanding presence in the first-look video. Rashmika Mandanna appears as Jayamma, marking another on-screen pairing for the actors. International actor Arnold Vosloo essays the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

Based on real accounts

The makers say Ranabaali is inspired by true events and aims to reconstruct a forgotten era using a mix of documented history, oral narratives and suppressed records. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the project.

- YouTube youtu.be

Creative team and collaborations

The film marks Deverakonda’s third collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers after Dear Comrade and Kushi, and his third outing with Rashmika Mandanna following Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Ranabaali is written by Pramod Tammineni, with music composed by Ajay-Atul. Cinematography is by Nirav Shah, production design by Shivam Rao Nagasani and editing by Karthika Srinivas R.

rashmika mandannahistoryindian cinemavijay deverakonda

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us