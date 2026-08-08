Marvel fans are eyeing Matt Wood as a possible new Wolverine, but there’s one problem

Highlights

Matt Wood has emerged in fan discussions about who could play Wolverine in the MCU’s next X-Men era.

His height of around 5ft 7in is closer to the comic-book version of Logan than Hugh Jackman’s.

Marvel Studios has not confirmed Wood for the role or indicated that he is in talks to play Wolverine.

As Marvel Studios moves towards its next major chapter, fans are already speculating about who could take over as Wolverine after Hugh Jackman. One unexpected name has entered those conversations: actor Matt Wood.

Wood is not a major Hollywood name yet, but his physical resemblance to one aspect of the comic-book character has caught the attention of fans. At around 5ft 7in, he is much closer to Wolverine's traditional comic-book height than Jackman.

Why Matt Wood is being linked to Wolverine

Wood's most recognisable recent role was John Belushi in Saturday Night. While he has not been announced as part of Marvel's plans for Wolverine, his height has made him an interesting candidate in fan discussions.

The comic-book version of Logan is notably shorter than the character's previous big-screen portrayal. Jackman played Wolverine for years despite being considerably taller than the character's usual comic-book proportions.

For some fans, Wood's stature has therefore raised the possibility of a Wolverine who more closely matches the physical depiction of Logan in the comics.

Matt Wood is not Marvel’s new Wolverine

Despite the online speculation, there is currently no official connection between Wood and the Wolverine role. Marvel Studios has not confirmed him as the next Wolverine, and there is no official indication that he is negotiating to play Logan.

His name remains part of fan casting rather than an announced MCU development.

Marvel faces a major Wolverine casting decision

The speculation comes as Marvel prepares for the next phase of its X-Men plans, with the MCU continuing to build towards major events including Avengers: Doomsday.

Whoever eventually takes on Wolverine will have the difficult task of following Jackman's long-running portrayal of the character.

Marvel could opt for an established star with significant name recognition or cast a lesser-known actor who could establish a new identity for Logan.

For now, Wood remains a fan theory rather than Marvel's confirmed choice, but his emergence highlights one question surrounding the character's future: whether the MCU will finally bring a Wolverine to the screen who more closely resembles the shorter, stockier Logan of the comics.