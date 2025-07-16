‘Legend of Zelda’ movie reveals Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as leads in surprise casting move

Highlights:

Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth have been cast as Princess Zelda and Link in the upcoming Legend of Zelda live-action movie.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed the casting via X on 16 July.

Directed by Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), the film is set to release on 7 May 2027.

The project is co-produced by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, marking a major push into cinematic adaptations for the gaming franchise.

Nintendo has officially announced the lead cast for its long-anticipated Legend of Zelda live-action adaptation. British actors Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will step into the iconic roles of Princess Zelda and Link, respectively, in a film set to release on 7 May 2027.

The casting was confirmed on Wednesday morning by Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo’s legendary game designer, who shared the news via Nintendo’s X account, alongside first-look images of the duo in costume. The announcement marks a major milestone in the development of the fantasy adventure film, which has been in the works for years.

First glimpse of the young actors in costume from the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie Instagram/zeldanintendo





Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth tapped as Zelda and Link

Relative newcomers to Hollywood blockbusters, both Bragason and Ainsworth bring youthful energy to two of gaming’s most enduring characters. Bragason, best known for her work in Renegade Nell and Three Girls, will portray Princess Zelda. Ainsworth, who voiced Pinocchio in Disney’s 2022 remake and starred in The Haunting of Bly Manor, takes on the role of Link, the courageous warrior from the land of Hyrule.

Casting speculation had been widespread, with fans campaigning online for actors like Hunter Schafer to be considered. Ultimately, Miyamoto expressed confidence in the final selection, stating, “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”





Legend of Zelda movie release date and production team

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie will hit cinemas on 7 May 2027. Directed by Wes Ball, known for The Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the film is gearing up to be a cinematic retelling of the beloved game series.

Sony Pictures is set to distribute the film, with production shared between Nintendo and Avi Arad’s Arad Productions. The script was most recently updated by T.S. Nowlin. Miyamoto and Arad will co-produce, continuing their collaboration from earlier projects.





Plot expectations and franchise history

While official plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to follow Link and Princess Zelda as they battle the dark forces threatening the kingdom of Hyrule, most notably the demonic warlord Ganon. The Legend of Zelda games often explore themes of power, wisdom, and courage through an ever-evolving timeline of reincarnated characters.

Originally launched in 1986, the Zelda franchise has sold over 150 million units worldwide. Notable entries like Ocarina of Time (1998), Breath of the Wild (2017), and Tears of the Kingdom (2023) have helped define the action-adventure genre in gaming.

The upcoming movie follows the box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, another Nintendo franchise adaptation that grossed over £1.04 billion (₹10,800 crore) globally.





Fan reactions and social buzz

Reactions to the casting have been mixed but largely curious, with many gamers excited to see fresh faces taking on the legendary roles. Some fans expressed disappointment that more established names were not chosen, while others welcomed the studio’s bold decision to prioritise performance potential over star power.

Meanwhile, early costume reveals of the two leads have already begun circulating online, fuelling discussions about the tone, aesthetic, and faithfulness of the adaptation.