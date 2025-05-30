Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hunter Schafer reportedly in consideration for Princess Zelda in upcoming live-action film

The Legend of Zelda, created by game developers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka

Hunter Schafer

Reports suggesting that Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is being considered for the part

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda may be lining up a popular fan pick for the role of Princess Zelda, with reports suggesting that Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is being considered for the part.

Nintendo first confirmed in 2023 that it would be collaborating with Sony Pictures to bring its long-running fantasy video game franchise to the big screen. The film is currently scheduled for release on 26 March 2027.

Following the announcement, fans widely advocated for Schafer to be cast as Zelda, citing her strong resemblance to the Hylian princess. Schafer, 25, has also expressed interest in taking on the role. In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said: “I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That’s such a good game,” adding that appearing in the adaptation would be “so cool”.

- YouTubeYouTube/ Nintendo of America

While no official casting decisions have been confirmed by Nintendo or Sony, entertainment insider Daniel Richtman recently claimed on social media that Schafer is indeed being considered for the role of Zelda. Schafer’s representatives have yet to comment on the reports.

The Legend of Zelda, created by game developers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, was first released in Japan in 1986 for the Famicom Disk System. Set in the fictional land of Hyrule, the game follows Princess Zelda and a young warrior named Link as they embark on adventures to protect their kingdom.

Since its debut, the franchise has expanded into multiple acclaimed titles, including Ocarina of Time, Twilight Princess, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom. It is widely considered one of the most influential series in gaming history.

The upcoming film will be directed by Wes Ball, best known for his work on The Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Miyamoto will co-produce the project alongside veteran film producer Avi Arad.

In a statement shared when the film was announced, Miyamoto said, “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san… We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production.”

euphoria starfantasy video gamehunter schaferhylian princesslegend of zeldaliveaction filmnintendoprincess zeldashigeru miyamotosocial mediasony pictures

Related News

Mona Singh Takes on Her First Cop Role in Kohrra Season 2
Entertainment

Mona Singh to play cop in 'Kohrra' season 2 with Barun Sobti on Netflix

Pokémon cards Destined Rivals
Games

Pokémon cards demand hits new high with fans queuing in Belfast for ’ Destined Rivals’

Mithoon Breaks Records with ₹25 Crore Deal for Romantic Film
Entertainment

Mithoon becomes India’s highest-paid music composer with a £2.4 million deal for a romantic film

GamesAid
UK Events

GamesAid Charity Comedy Night

More For You

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the Knicks vs Pacers playoff game

Twitter /@kkjdaillynews

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark buzz with courtside PDA at Knicks game

The New York Knicks may have won Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, but it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who truly stole the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Sitting courtside among a sea of celebrities, the couple’s very public display of affection became the real talking point of the evening, with videos of their kiss flooding social media.

Cameras captured the duo leaning in close, whispering, kissing, and holding hands while seated next to actors Miles Teller and Ben Stiller. Chalamet, in a blue-and-orange Knicks jacket inspired by Patrick Ewing, looked completely at ease next to Jenner, who kept it sleek in a white top, leather trousers, and a Knicks cap. The two looked more like a couple on a romantic night out than high-profile guests at a tense playoff game.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fan's Snake Stunt at 'Khaleja' Re-Release Sparks Theatre Chaos

A scene from Khaleja that inspired a fan’s unusual theatre stunt

Twitter/Amalapuram Mahesh FC/Cult Cinema

​Mahesh Babu fan brings live snake to 'Khaleja' 4K re-release in Vijayawada sparking chaos

The re-release of Khaleja in 4K was supposed to be a nostalgic celebration for Mahesh Babu fans, but in Vijayawada, things got out of hand when one fan turned a tribute into a real-life stunt.

In an attempt to mirror a well-known scene from the film, where Mahesh Babu’s character walks with a snake through the desert, a fan decided to bring an actual snake into the cinema. At first, the crowd thought it was just a prop. But when the snake began to move, panic broke out. The video of the incident quickly made its way online, with shocked viewers sharing it widely.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Fans speculate online about what’s next for Ethan Hunt after The Final Reckoning

Instagram/missionimpossible

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning': 5 clues the franchise isn't over yet

Despite its title’s finality, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning doesn’t quite feel like the end. From cast comments to intense fan theories, there’s plenty of evidence suggesting Ethan Hunt’s story might still have more chapters to come. Let’s break down five clues that show Paramount may not be done with this franchise just yet.

1.Cast members are planting seeds for what’s next

Keep ReadingShow less
Kevin Costner Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Unscripted Scene in 'Horizon'

The legal proceedings are ongoing and no trial date has yet been set

Getty Images

Kevin Costner faces lawsuit over unscripted rape scene in ‘Horizon'

Actor and director Kevin Costner is facing a lawsuit filed by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella, who alleges she was subjected to an unscripted and violent simulated rape scene during the filming of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, names Costner, 70, along with production companies associated with the film, as defendants.

LaBella, 34, served as a stunt double for actress Ella Hunt and had performed various scenes for the Western film. According to the lawsuit, while one planned sexual assault scene had been properly choreographed and conducted with rehearsals and an intimacy coordinator on set, a separate scene allegedly took place the following day under very different circumstances.

Keep ReadingShow less
AbRam Khan Celebrates 12th Birthday with Gauri and Suhana

AbRam Khan Celebrates 12th Birthday with Gauri and Suhana at NMACC

Instagram/nmacc.india

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan celebrates 12th birthday as fans notice dad's and Aryan's absence

AbRam Khan turned 12 on 27 May, and the occasion was celebrated in a quiet, close-knit gathering at Mumbai’s NMACC Arts Café. Hosted by his mother Gauri Khan and sister Suhana, the celebration was simple, personal, and full of warmth. Though the Khan family is often seen together during major public moments, this time, Shah Rukh Khan and eldest son Aryan were noticeably absent, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by fans online.

The celebration video, shared by the NMACC’s official Instagram account, opened with AbRam walking in alongside Suhana, both looking casual and cheerful. Suhana chose a breezy printed dress, while AbRam wore a relaxed blue tee. Gauri, who designed the café, appeared in a chic white blazer and trousers.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc