Hunter Schafer reportedly in consideration for Princess Zelda in upcoming live-action film

The live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda may be lining up a popular fan pick for the role of Princess Zelda, with reports suggesting that Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is being considered for the part.
Nintendo first confirmed in 2023 that it would be collaborating with Sony Pictures to bring its long-running fantasy video game franchise to the big screen. The film is currently scheduled for release on 26 March 2027.
Following the announcement, fans widely advocated for Schafer to be cast as Zelda, citing her strong resemblance to the Hylian princess. Schafer, 25, has also expressed interest in taking on the role. In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said: “I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That’s such a good game,” adding that appearing in the adaptation would be “so cool”.
While no official casting decisions have been confirmed by Nintendo or Sony, entertainment insider Daniel Richtman recently claimed on social media that Schafer is indeed being considered for the role of Zelda. Schafer’s representatives have yet to comment on the reports.
The Legend of Zelda, created by game developers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, was first released in Japan in 1986 for the Famicom Disk System. Set in the fictional land of Hyrule, the game follows Princess Zelda and a young warrior named Link as they embark on adventures to protect their kingdom.
Since its debut, the franchise has expanded into multiple acclaimed titles, including Ocarina of Time, Twilight Princess, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom. It is widely considered one of the most influential series in gaming history.
The upcoming film will be directed by Wes Ball, best known for his work on The Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Miyamoto will co-produce the project alongside veteran film producer Avi Arad.
In a statement shared when the film was announced, Miyamoto said, “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san… We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production.”
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the Knicks vs Pacers playoff game
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark buzz with courtside PDA at Knicks game
The New York Knicks may have won Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, but it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who truly stole the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Sitting courtside among a sea of celebrities, the couple’s very public display of affection became the real talking point of the evening, with videos of their kiss flooding social media.
Cameras captured the duo leaning in close, whispering, kissing, and holding hands while seated next to actors Miles Teller and Ben Stiller. Chalamet, in a blue-and-orange Knicks jacket inspired by Patrick Ewing, looked completely at ease next to Jenner, who kept it sleek in a white top, leather trousers, and a Knicks cap. The two looked more like a couple on a romantic night out than high-profile guests at a tense playoff game.
Online reactions were swift and fierce. Some joked that Chalamet was whispering spoilers for Dune: Part Two, while others compared the couple to overly affectionate teens in a school hallway. Criticism also surfaced, with users questioning Jenner’s absence from her children’s lives during such outings. Still, many were amused and intrigued by their chemistry.
Chalamet, a known Knicks fan and frequent attendee, has been spotted courtside multiple times throughout the playoff season. Jenner joined him earlier this month for a game against the Celtics, though their PDA was more subdued then.
Their latest appearance marked Jenner’s return to MSG, and this time, the couple didn’t hold back. After the Knicks clinched the win, the two were seen celebrating in the Garden’s back hallways, high-fiving fans and soaking in the playoff energy. Jenner raised her arms in triumph as she ran past the Knicks dancers, while Chalamet cheered with fans along the tunnel.
The pair, who went public with their relationship in late 2023 after being spotted at a Beyoncé concert, have slowly become regulars at major events, walking red carpets and appearing at festivals together and their appearance at the Knicks game was no different.
And fans are now playfully noting a trend: the Knicks are undefeated whenever Jenner shows up. Coincidence? Perhaps. But it’s certainly working for now.