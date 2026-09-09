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Pakistan in turmoil as board axes seven players ahead of final England Test

Pakistan Cricket Board sent seven players home, sacked two coaches and faced criticism over its handling of a series already lost 2-0.

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Pakistan captain Babar Azam speaks to his team in the huddle during day four of the 2nd Rothesay Test Match between England and Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 30, 2026 in London, England.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 09, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul sacked, replaced by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke
  • Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq among those sent home
  • Former captain Azhar Ali blames PCB high performance director Aaqib Javed for the chaos

PAKISTAN will try to salvage something from the wreckage of a woeful tour of England with an upset victory in the third Test at Edgbaston starting on Wednesday (9).

Mammoth defeats in the opening two encounters mean Pakistan have already lost the three-match series in emphatic fashion.

But their response to a 194-run loss in the second Test at Lord's -- which followed an innings reverse in the series opener at Headingley -- surprised even longstanding observers of Pakistan's often volatile cricket scene.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took the extraordinary step of sending seven players home and calling up another seven, five of whom are uncapped at Test level.

At the same time, the PCB also sacked Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling chief Umar Gul, replacing them with Pakistan white-ball counterparts Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.

Salman Ali Agha -- Pakistan's captain at Headingley when Babar Azam was injured -- and left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who took a five-wicket haul in that match, were among those told to leave.

So too were experienced wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and opener Imam-ul-Haq, who did not bat in either innings at Lord's because of a calf injury.

New coach wants balance and variety

No wonder Hesson said last week: "The guys are probably more used to a little bit of chaos than I am. I don't think anyone wants this to happen in the middle of a series."

Hesson, a former head coach of his native New Zealand, added: "From my perspective, it is about putting a balanced squad together, not only for this Test, so we actually have some variety in our attack.

"Pakistan is known for the pace, unusual actions, mystery spin -- we haven't really been able to present any of that."

Blame directed at Javed

Azhar Ali, a member of the Pakistan side that topped the Test world rankings a decade ago, said much of the blame for the current debacle rests with Aaqib Javed, the PCB's high performance director since 2024.

"Every decision he makes backfires, and he then says: 'It's not me'," former Pakistan captain Ali told the Guardian, with Jason Gillespie, an ex-Pakistan coach, saying Javed needed to "look at himself in the mirror".

The PCB subsequently announced on Monday (7) an investigation into the squad's conduct in England.

No time to adjust before Edgbaston

Of more immediate concern, however, to the incoming Pakistan players is with no tour games between the second and third Tests they will have little chance to acclimatise to conditions.

England captain Joe Root, second in Test cricket's list of all-time run-scorers, said after Lord's that a combination of seam-friendly pitches, overcast skies and responsive cricket balls had created a "perfect storm" for batsmen on both sides.

But it is Pakistan, yet to reach 200 in any of their four innings this series, who have really struggled against England's revamped pace quartet of Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson.

England eye series whitewash

The challenge for England is to maintain the professionalism -- a sharp contrast to the extravagances at the end of the Bazball era -- that has carried them to a first Test series win in over a year by rounding off returning skipper Root's first series in charge with a whitewash.

The fear among Pakistan supporters is that even a win in Birmingham could do more long-term harm than good by papering over the cracks in a dysfunctional set-up.

One of cricket's enduring cliches is Pakistan are a "mercurial" team.

But a side who have lost 15 of their last 20 Tests are now all too predictable, with Ali lamenting: "We've become totally consistent -- in the most negative way."

azhar alipakistan vs englandjoe rootpakistan cricket boardpakistan england test
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