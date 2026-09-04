Smriti Mandhana becomes leading run-scorer in women’s cricket

Highlights
- Smriti Mandhana now has 10,880 international runs across formats
- Her 124 was her 18th international century, moving her past Meg Lanning
- India beat Hong Kong by 137 runs to reach the semi-finals
INDIA's Smriti Mandhana said she “never imagined” surpassing Mithali Raj as the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket after her record-breaking century helped India reach the Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals.
Mandhana smashed 124 from 64 balls against Hong Kong on Thursday, hitting 14 fours and seven sixes as India posted 193 for five at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Her innings took her international tally to 10,880 runs across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, moving her past former India captain Mithali’s 10,868. Mandhana also became the leading century-maker in women’s international cricket with her 18th hundred, going past former Australia captain Meg Lanning’s 17.
‘I never imagined to do that’
Mandhana said she was not aware of the records while she was batting and only realised what she had achieved afterwards.
“Till I was batting, I didn't know what record it was because I didn't know the exact runs or all of that,” she said.
Passing Mithali had particular meaning for Mandhana, who played a large part of her India career under the former captain and grew up watching her bat.
“Mithali-di has been such a legend and a role model, and we've all grown up watching her bat,” Mandhana said.
“So, to go past her in the tally of runs, I definitely never imagined to do that. But happy that there are two Indians at the top two.”
Smriti MandhanaPhoto: PTI Photo
Mandhana reached the landmark in the 18th over after bringing up her century in the previous over. Her 124 was also the highest individual score in the history of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, surpassing Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in 2024.
Another record for Mandhana
The 30-year-old’s century was her second in T20 internationals. It also made her the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three international formats, having already reached hundreds in Tests and ODIs.
Reflecting on her 18 international centuries, Mandhana said she was pleased to move beyond two players she had admired while growing up.
“Going past the international record of centuries, 18 is a good number to go past,” she said.
“Two of the legends of women's cricket -- Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj -- genuinely, these are the two people whom I have grown up watching a lot. I've tried to take a lot of things from them as batters.”
Mandhana, however, played down the significance of the numbers, adding: “It's just a stat, I would say.”
India seal semi-final place
Mandhana shared a 74-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma, who made 28 from 17 balls. India then finished on 193 for five after being sent in to bat.
Hong Kong struggled in reply and were bowled out for 56 in 16.2 overs, giving India a 137-run victory and their second win in as many matches.
Mandhana praised Hong Kong’s approach despite the one-sided result.
“They were disciplined in the powerplay, bowled really well, and the energy they showed was something we'll learn from,” she said.
She also backed India’s middle order, which has not produced many runs in the opening matches.
“Everyone is a world-class batter in the middle order as well and there's no doubt about it that they'll be able to adapt,” Mandhana said.
India will face Pakistan on Saturday (5) in their next match as they continue their Asia Cup campaign.